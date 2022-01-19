Newsday NFL columnist Bob Glauber won his third New York State Sportswriter of the Year award on Tuesday, the National Sports Media Association announced.

Glauber will share the 2021 award with Donna Ditota of the Syracuse Post-Standard. Ditota covers Syracuse University basketball for the Post-Standard.

Glauber also won this award in 2015 and 2011. The NSMA has given this award — and awards for the other 49 states in addition to national awards — since 1959.

It was quite a 2021 for Glauber. He was named the winner of the Bill Nunn Jr. Award, given by the Pro Football Writers Association. The award goes to the "reporter who has made a long and distinguished contribution to pro football through coverage." Glauber was honored during the Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremonies in Canton, Ohio, in August.

Glauber covered Super Bowl LV for Newsday. Among his many columns during the week of coverage was the poignant story of the bond between Fox Sports sideline reporter Laura Okmin and Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul. Okmin and Pierre-Paul both suffered hand injuries in the past that caused them to lose fingers.

He wrote a memorable column about sportswriter Terez Paylor’s passionate speech that ultimately helped get former wide receiver Terrell Owens elected to the Hall of Fame in 2018. Paylor passed away at the age of 37 in February 2021.

Glauber also provided strong columns covering the tumultuous seasons of the Giants and Jets in 2021.

Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Glauber had his second book published in 2021. He co-authored "The Forgotten First" with former NFL wide receiver and current ESPN NFL analyst Keyshawn Johnson. The book tells the story of four men — Kenny Washington and Woody Strode of the Los Angeles Rams and Bill Willis and Marion Motley of the Cleveland Browns — and the challenges they overcame to break the color barrier in the NFL and change the league forever.