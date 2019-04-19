Bob Glauber's NFL mini-mock draft

Kliff Kingsbury recruited Murray to Texas Tech. Now he can do the same with the Cardinals.

Niners desperately need a pass rusher of Bosa’s caliber. If he’s anywhere close to as good as his older brother, the 49ers will have struck gold.

Jets haven’t had an edge rusher with this kind of potential since John Abraham.

Jon Gruden begins rebuilding his defense after last year’s trade of Khalil Mack.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Gerald McCoy may be on the way out, so it’s time to re-stock the position.

Giants’ defense in need of a major upgrade, and Gary is a good place to start. He wasn’t super productive at Michigan, but his ceiling is high.

Tom Coughlin needs an upgrade along the offensive line to give newly acquired quarterback Nick Foles some help.

Lions could also think about LB Devin Smith here, but GM Bob Quinn a big believer in building the offensive line first.

He’s considered the next best thing to Rob Gronkowski.

John Elway won’t stop looking for a quarterback until he finds one he likes.

Dave Gettleman needs to find a successor to Eli Manning.