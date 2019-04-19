TODAY'S PAPER
Bob Glauber's NFL mini-mock draft

Bob Glauber predicts the first 10 picks, plus the Giants' second first-round pick at No. 17.

Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray throws a pass

Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray  throws a pass against Texas on Oct. 6, 2018, at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.  Photo Credit: AP/Cooper Neill

By Bob Glauber bob.glauber@newsday.com @BobGlauber
1. Cardinals: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

Kliff Kingsbury recruited Murray to Texas Tech. Now he can do the same with the Cardinals.

2. 49ers:  Nick Bosa, DE/OLB, Ohio State

Niners desperately need a pass rusher of Bosa’s caliber. If he’s anywhere close to as good as his older brother, the 49ers will have struck gold.

3. Jets: Josh Allen, DE/OLB, Kentucky

 Jets haven’t had an edge rusher with this kind of potential since John Abraham.

4. Raiders: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

Jon Gruden begins rebuilding his defense after last year’s trade of Khalil Mack.

5. Buccaneers: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

Gerald McCoy may be on the way out, so it’s time to re-stock the position.

6. Giants: Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan

Giants’ defense in need of a major upgrade, and Gary is a good place to start. He wasn’t super productive at Michigan, but his ceiling is high.

7. Jaguars: Jawaan Taylor, T, Florida

Tom Coughlin needs an upgrade along the offensive line to give newly acquired quarterback Nick Foles some help.

8. Lions: Jonah Williams, G/T, Alabama

Lions could also think about LB Devin Smith here, but GM Bob Quinn a big believer in building the offensive line first.

9. Bills:  T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

He’s considered the next best thing to Rob Gronkowski.

10. Broncos: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

John Elway won’t stop looking for a quarterback until he finds one he likes.

17. Giants: Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

 Dave Gettleman needs to find a successor to Eli Manning.

Bob Glauber has covered the NFL since 1985 and has been Newsday's NFL columnist since 1992. Twice selected as the New York State Sportswriter of the Year by the National Sports Media Association, he is president of the Pro Football Writers of America and author of "Guts and Genius."

