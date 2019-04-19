Bob Glauber's NFL mini-mock draft
Bob Glauber predicts the first 10 picks, plus the Giants' second first-round pick at No. 17.
1. Cardinals: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma
Kliff Kingsbury recruited Murray to Texas Tech. Now he can do the same with the Cardinals.
2. 49ers: Nick Bosa, DE/OLB, Ohio State
Niners desperately need a pass rusher of Bosa’s caliber. If he’s anywhere close to as good as his older brother, the 49ers will have struck gold.
3. Jets: Josh Allen, DE/OLB, Kentucky
Jets haven’t had an edge rusher with this kind of potential since John Abraham.
4. Raiders: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama
Jon Gruden begins rebuilding his defense after last year’s trade of Khalil Mack.
5. Buccaneers: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston
Gerald McCoy may be on the way out, so it’s time to re-stock the position.
6. Giants: Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan
Giants’ defense in need of a major upgrade, and Gary is a good place to start. He wasn’t super productive at Michigan, but his ceiling is high.
7. Jaguars: Jawaan Taylor, T, Florida
Tom Coughlin needs an upgrade along the offensive line to give newly acquired quarterback Nick Foles some help.
8. Lions: Jonah Williams, G/T, Alabama
Lions could also think about LB Devin Smith here, but GM Bob Quinn a big believer in building the offensive line first.
9. Bills: T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa
He’s considered the next best thing to Rob Gronkowski.
10. Broncos: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri
John Elway won’t stop looking for a quarterback until he finds one he likes.
17. Giants: Daniel Jones, QB, Duke
Dave Gettleman needs to find a successor to Eli Manning.
