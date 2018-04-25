TODAY'S PAPER
56° Good Evening
56° Good Evening
SportsFootball

Bradley Chubb not bothered by uncertainty of NFL draft

North Carolina State defensive end could get lost in scramble for QBs at top of the draft.

NFL Draft prospect North Carolina State's Bradley Chubb

NFL Draft prospect North Carolina State's Bradley Chubb cheers with participants during a Play Football Clinic Wednesday, April 25, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. Photo Credit: AP / David J. Phillip

By Bob Glauber bob.glauber@newsday.com @BobGlauber
Print

ARLINGTON, Texas — In most NFL drafts, a coveted pass rusher would translate into a guaranteed top 5 pick. But this year, with four quarterbacks potentially going in the top 6, it’s uncertain where North Carolina State defensive end Bradley Chubb will wind up.

No problem.

“It doesn’t bother me,” Chubb said Wednesday at an NFL Play60 event outside AT&T Stadium, site of this year’s draft. “You never know what’s going to happen, so I’m just trying to enjoy the whole thing and not think about where I’ll fall. I’ll just wait and see.”

Chubb said he understands the reason behind the uncertainty about where he’ll end up.

“I get it,” he said. “I mean, that’s the franchise player. You can’t win the Super Bowl without having a good quarterback. A lot of teams are trying to find their guy and if their guy happens to be me, I’m perfectly fine with that.”

Chubb therefore says he won’t be surprised to be shut out of the top 5. “I wouldn’t be shocked, but I would definitely be more motivated to go hard when I get to the NFL,” he said.

As Chubb told Newsday’s Tom Rock on Tuesday, he’d be delighted to wind up with the Giants, who currently own the second overall pick.

“I feel like it’s huge,” he said of playing in the New York market. “It gives you a lot of opportunities. I have a (high school) teammate up there — Evan Engram, the tight end. So I’ve seen everything he’s been able to do from it. But if I don’t end up in New York, I’ll make the best out of any situation.”

Asked about comparisons to Giants Hall of Fame defensive end Michael Strahan, Chubb said, “That’s huge. I’ve never heard that, but that’s huge. I’m actually going to wear a suit from his collection tomorrow, so I’m excited about that. It’s pretty cool.”

— with Andy Friedlander

Newsday

Bob Glauber has covered the NFL since 1985 and has been Newsday's NFL columnist since 1992. Twice selected as the New York State Sportswriter of the Year by the National Sports Media Association, he is vice president of the Pro Football Writers of America.

New York Sports

This Tuesday, July 7, 2015, file photo, shows Source: Knicks interviewed Celtics assistant Larranaga
Giants general manager Dave Gettleman speaks to reporters Are Giants picking for present or future?
Giants linebacker Alec Ogletree looks on during the New Giant Ogletree likes getting physical
Former Mets pitcher Ron Darling at the memorial Staub remembered fondly at memorial mass
New York Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan speaks Hard to say what Jets will do at No. 3
Alex Rodriguez attends the Time 100 Gala at A-Rod confident that Yankees’ talent will prevail