ARLINGTON, Texas — In most NFL drafts, a coveted pass rusher would translate into a guaranteed top 5 pick. But this year, with four quarterbacks potentially going in the top 6, it’s uncertain where North Carolina State defensive end Bradley Chubb will wind up.

No problem.

“It doesn’t bother me,” Chubb said Wednesday at an NFL Play60 event outside AT&T Stadium, site of this year’s draft. “You never know what’s going to happen, so I’m just trying to enjoy the whole thing and not think about where I’ll fall. I’ll just wait and see.”

Chubb said he understands the reason behind the uncertainty about where he’ll end up.

“I get it,” he said. “I mean, that’s the franchise player. You can’t win the Super Bowl without having a good quarterback. A lot of teams are trying to find their guy and if their guy happens to be me, I’m perfectly fine with that.”

Chubb therefore says he won’t be surprised to be shut out of the top 5. “I wouldn’t be shocked, but I would definitely be more motivated to go hard when I get to the NFL,” he said.

As Chubb told Newsday’s Tom Rock on Tuesday, he’d be delighted to wind up with the Giants, who currently own the second overall pick.

“I feel like it’s huge,” he said of playing in the New York market. “It gives you a lot of opportunities. I have a (high school) teammate up there — Evan Engram, the tight end. So I’ve seen everything he’s been able to do from it. But if I don’t end up in New York, I’ll make the best out of any situation.”

Asked about comparisons to Giants Hall of Fame defensive end Michael Strahan, Chubb said, “That’s huge. I’ve never heard that, but that’s huge. I’m actually going to wear a suit from his collection tomorrow, so I’m excited about that. It’s pretty cool.”

— with Andy Friedlander