Monday Night Football: Broncos vs. Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs hosted the Denver Broncos in a Week 8 Monday Night Football game on Oct. 30, 2017, at Arrowhead Stadium.

Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Marcus Peters (22) intercepts a throw by Denver Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian (13) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, Oct. 30, 2017.

Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Marcus Peters (22) goes after a ball he stripped from Denver Broncos running back Jamaal Charles (28), during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. Peters recovered the ball and ran for a touchdown.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith (11) throws as Denver Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall (54) runs in the rear, during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, Oct. 30, 2017.

Denver Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian (13) tries to evade Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones (95) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, Oct. 30, 2017.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) makes a catch in front of Denver Broncos safety Will Parks (34) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, Oct. 30, 2017.

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (27) carries the ball between Denver Broncos safety Darian Stewart (26) and linebacker Brandon Marshall (54) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, Oct. 30, 2017.

Denver Broncos safety Darian Stewart (26) is congratulated by teammates after he intercepted a throw by Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10), during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, Oct. 30, 2017.

Denver Broncos wide receiver Bennie Fowler III (16) runs away from Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Ron Parker (38) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, Oct. 30, 2017.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) makes a catch as Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller (58) watches, during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, Oct. 30, 2017.

Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Marcus Peters (22) celebrates his touchdown after he stripped the ball from Denver Broncos running back Jamaal Charles (28), during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. Peters recovered the ball and ran for a touchdown.

Denver Broncos running back Jamaal Charles (28) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Ron Parker (38) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, Oct. 30, 2017.

Denver Broncos running back C.J. Anderson (22) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Dee Ford (55) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, Oct. 30, 2017.

Injured veteran Specialist Michael Liscomb acknowledges the crowd after he was awarded a ruggedized power wheelchair from the Independence Fund Charity, during a break in the first half of an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos, in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, Oct. 30, 2017.

Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) leaps over Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (14) after breaking up a pass, during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, Oct. 30, 2017.

Denver Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian (13) hands off the ball to running back C.J. Anderson (22) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, Oct. 30, 2017.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) makes a touchdown reception during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, Oct. 30, 2017.

Denver Broncos cornerback Bradley Roby (29) and linebacker Brandon Marshall, rear, break up a pass intended for Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87), during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, Oct. 30, 2017.

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (27) carries the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, Oct. 30, 2017.

Denver Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian (13) prepares to hand the ball off, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, Oct. 30, 2017.

Officials try to break up a scuffle between Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos players during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, Oct. 30, 2017.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) makes a touchdown reception with wide receiver Albert Wilson (12) celebrating, as Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) watches, during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, Oct. 30, 2017.

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker kicks a field goal with punter Dustin Colquitt (2) holding, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, Oct. 30, 2017.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith (11) runs with the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, Oct. 30, 2017.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith (11) runs away from Denver Broncos linebacker Shane Ray (56) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, Oct. 30, 2017.

Denver Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian (13) throws a ball which was intercepted by Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Marcus Peters during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, Oct. 30, 2017.

Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Marcus Peters (22) carries ball he stripped from Denver Broncos running back Jamaal Charles, during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. Peters recovered the ball and ran for a touchdown.