Thursday Night Football: Broncos vs. Colts

The Denver Broncos beat the Indianapolis Colts, 25-13, in a Week 15 Thursday Night Football game on Dec. 14, 2017, at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Denver Broncos wide receiver Cody Latimer (14) makes a catch for a two-point conversion during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017.

Denver Broncos wide receiver Cody Latimer (14) makes a catch for a touchdown over Indianapolis Colts cornerback D.J. White (37) during the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017.

Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri (4) kicks a field goal from the hold of Rigoberto Sanchez during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Indianapolis, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017.

Denver Broncos tight end Jeff Heuerman (82) celebrates a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017.

Denver Broncos tight end Jeff Heuerman (82), center right, celebrates his touchdown with Brock Osweiler (17), left, Garett Bolles (72), center left, and Connor McGovern (60) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017.

Denver Broncos tight end Jeff Heuerman (82) cuts away from Indianapolis Colts free safety Darius Butler (20) on his way to a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017.

Indianapolis Colts running back Frank Gore (23) tries to get past Denver Broncos defensive back Jamal Carter (20) during the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017.

Denver Broncos tight end Jeff Heuerman (82) celebrates his touchdown with wide receiver Cody Latimer (14) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017.

Denver Broncos wide receiver Cody Latimer (14) celebrates his touchdown catch with offensive tackle Garett Bolles (72) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) tries to break the tackle of Denver Broncos outside linebacker Shane Ray (56) during the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017.

Denver Broncos quarterback Brock Osweiler (17) throws against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017.

Indianapolis Colts head coach Chuck Pagano cheers from the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Indianapolis, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017.

Indianapolis Colts defensive back Kenny Moore (42) runs after an interception against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017.

Denver Broncos kicker Brandon McManus (8) watches as he misses a field goal from the hold of Riley Dixon (9) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017.

Indianapolis Colts strong safety Matthias Farley (41) tackles Denver Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (10) in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017.

Denver Broncos head coach Vance Joseph watches from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017.

Indianapolis Colts defensive back Kenny Moore (42) tackles Denver Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (10) during the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017.

Indianapolis Colts tight end Brandon Williams (85) is taken off the field after being injured during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Indianapolis, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017.

Indianapolis Colts defensive back Kenny Moore (42) returns an interception in front of Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017.

Denver Broncos running back C.J. Anderson (22) gets past Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Barkevious Mingo (52) in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017.

Denver Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian (13) throws against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017.

Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Barkevious Mingo (52) sacks Denver Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian (13) during the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017.

Denver Broncos head coach Vance Joseph signals from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017.

Indianapolis Colts tight end Brandon Williams (85) is treated on the field after being injured during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Indianapolis, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017.

Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Barkevious Mingo (52) celebrates a sack with linebacker Tarell Basham (58) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Indianapolis, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017.

Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts strong safety Matthias Farley (41) and cornerback Quincy Wilson (31) during the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017.

Denver Broncos quarterback Brock Osweiler (17) dives in for a touchdown in front of Indianapolis Colts free safety Darius Butler (20) during the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) runs in for a touchdown in front of Denver Broncos inside linebacker Brandon Marshall (54) during the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017.