SportsFootball

Trade between Browns, Bengals scrapped by paperwork problem

Bengals quarterback A.J. McCarron throws during a preseason game against the Colts in Indianapolis on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017 Photo Credit: AP / Michael Conroy

By The Associated Press
CLEVELAND — A proposed trade between the Browns and Bengals involving quarterback A.J. McCarron fell through when paperwork was not filed to the NFL before the 4 p.m. deadline.

The teams had an agreement in place, sending McCarron to Cleveland, but paperwork did not arrive at the league office in time, said league spokesman Brian McCarthy. He did not provide any further detail about why the transaction wasn’t finalized.

The Browns have had an interest in McCarron for some time. Cleveland coach Hue Jackson worked with him when he was the offensive coordinator in Cincinnati.

While Jackson develops rookie DeShone Kizer, McCarron would have given the winless Browns (0-8) a better chance to win in the season’s second half. Cleveland has a bye this week.

The Browns have an abundance of picks in next year’s draft, but they didn’t part with any of them to make their team better this season and remain on a quest to find a franchise quarterback.

