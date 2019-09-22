The Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Rams face off on Sunday Night Football on Sunday Sept. 22, 2019 in Cleveland.

Quarterback Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams warms up prior to the game against the Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Head coach Freddie Kitchens of the Cleveland Browns talks with quarterback Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams prior to the game on September 22, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Baker Mayfield of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the start of the game against the Los Angeles Rams on September 22, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield and head coach Freddie Kitchens of the Cleveland Browns talk with quarterback Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams prior to the game on September 22, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Odell Beckham Jr. of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the start of the game against the Los Angeles Rams on September 22, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams on September 22, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams on September 22, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams on September 22, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam stands on the sideline during warmups prior to the start of the game against the Los Angeles Rams on September 22, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams on September 22, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams on September 22, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams on September 22, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Defensive end Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams on September 22, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Quarterback Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams warms up prior to the game against the Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The shoes of wide receiver Odell Beckham of the Cleveland Browns prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams on September 22, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield and wide receiver Odell Beckham of the Cleveland Browns warm up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams on September 22, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff looks to throw during the first half on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Cleveland.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham of the Cleveland Browns poses on the field during warm ups before the game against the Los Angeles Rams on September 22, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams watches his team warm up before they play against the Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield of the Cleveland Browns signals while warming up before the game against the Los Angeles Rams on September 22, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Rams on September 22, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Wide receiver Brandin Cooks of the Los Angeles Rams greets wide receiver Odell Beckham of the Cleveland Browns on the field before the game on September 22, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald tackles Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb during the first half on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Cleveland.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield looks to throw under pressure from Los Angeles Rams defensive end Dante Fowler during the first half on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Cleveland.

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb runs for 8-yard gain under pressure from Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bryce Hager and defensive tackle Aaron Donald during the first half on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Cleveland.

Quarterback Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams signals during warms up before the game against the Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Quarterback Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams looks on while warming up before playing in the game against the Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Quarterback Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams warms up before playing in the game against the Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams watches his team warm up before they play against the Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Jarvis Landry of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the start of the game against the Los Angeles Rams on September 22, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Baker Mayfield of the Cleveland Browns plays air drums prior to the start of the game against the Los Angeles Rams on September 22, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Head coach Freddie Kitchens of the Cleveland Browns walks on the field during warm ups prior to the start of the game against the Los Angeles Rams on September 22, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb rushes against Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bryce Hager during the first half on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Cleveland.

Cornerback Marcus Peters of the Los Angeles Rams tackles wide receiver Odell Beckham of the Cleveland Browns during the first half on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Cleveland.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield of the Cleveland Browns passes the ball in the first quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Rams on September 22, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Safety Eric Murray of the Cleveland Browns enters the field to take on the Los Angeles Rams in the game on September 22, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham of the Cleveland Browns carries the ball in front of cornerback Marcus Peters of the Los Angeles Rams during the first half on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Cleveland.

Defensive back T.J. Carrie of the Cleveland Browns enters the field to take on the Los Angeles Rams in the game on September 22, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Cleveland Browns fans cheer on their team during the first quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Rams on September 22, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Wide receiver Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams tries to get past outside linebacker Genard Avery and middle linebacker Joe Schobert of the Cleveland Browns during the first half on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Cleveland.

Los Angeles Rams tight end Gerald Everett runs for a first down during the first half on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Cleveland.

Cleveland Browns linebacker Mack Wilson reacts to a missed field goal by Los Angeles Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein during the first half on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Cleveland.

Cleveland Browns kicker Austin Seibert watches his 23-yard field goal during the first half on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Cleveland.

Los Angeles Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein reacts to a missed field goal during the first half on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Cleveland.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield of the Cleveland Browns tries to find a pass during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Rams on September 22, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Running back Nick Chubb of the Cleveland Browns carries the ball against Los Angeles Rams during the second quarter of the game on September 22, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Quarterback Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams fumbles the ball in front of defensive end Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter of the game on September 22, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams calls a play during the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield of the Cleveland Browns passes while under pressure from defensive end Dante Fowler of the Los Angeles Rams during the first half on Sept. 22, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield of the Cleveland Browns enters the field to take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 22, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham of the Cleveland Browns jumps off the line during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams on September 22, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield of the Cleveland Browns call out a play at the line of scrimmage while playing in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 22, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Dontrell Hilliard of the Cleveland Browns tackles JoJo Natson of the Los Angeles Rams during the second quarter on September 22, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Tavierre Thomas of the Cleveland Browns runs onto the field prior to the start of the game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 22, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff throws during the first half of the game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Cleveland.

Wide receiver Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams is tackled by the Cleveland Browns defense during the second quarter on September 22, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett tries to get past Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth during the first half on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Cleveland.

Quarterback Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams throws the ball as linebacker Mack Wilson of the Cleveland Browns leaps up during the second quarter on September 22, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Quarterback Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams throws the ball against the Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio.