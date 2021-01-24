TODAY'S PAPER
Football

Buccaneers hold off Packers for NFC title as Tom Brady reaches his 10th Super Bowl

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates in the final seconds of their 31-26 win over the Green Bay Packers during the NFC championship game at Lambeau Field on January 24, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.  Credit: Getty Images/Dylan Buell

By The Associated Press
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' road magic have them heading home to the Super Bowl, the first team to play in one on their home field.

Brady owns six Super Bowl rings with New England and now heads to his 10th NFL championship game with his new team. With help from a stifling pass rush led by Shaquil Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul combining for five sacks, and a curious late call by the Packers, Brady and the Bucs beat top-seeded Green Bay 31-26 for the NFC title Sunday.

The Bucs (14-5) earned their franchise-record eighth consecutive road victory to reach the Super Bowl for the first time since their 2002 championship season.

They were helped by a strange decision by Packers coach Matt LaFleur with just over two minutes remaining and down by five points. On fourth-and-goal, he elected to kick a field goal. Tampa Bay then ran out the clock on the Packers (14-4).

The Bucs (14-5) will face either Kansas City or the Buffalo Bills at Tampa's Raymond James Stadium on Feb. 7.

