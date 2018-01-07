TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 17° Good Evening
Broken Clouds 17° Good Evening
SportsFootball

AFC wild-card game: Bills vs. Jaguars

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

The Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the Buffalo Bills, 10-3, in an AFC wild-card playoff game on Sunday at EverBank Field in Jacksonville, Florida. 

JACKSONVILLE, FL - JANUARY 07: Fans hold up
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Scott Halleran

Fans hold up a sign before the start of the AFC Wild Card Playoff game between the Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Field on January 7, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida.

JACKSONVILLE, FL - JANUARY 07: Quarterback Tyrod Taylor
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Mike Ehrmann

Quarterback Tyrod Taylor #5 of the Buffalo Bills calls a play in the huddle in the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at EverBank Field on January 7, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida. 

Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor looks for a
Photo Credit: AP/John Raoux

Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor looks for a receiver in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla

JACKSONVILLE, FL - JANUARY 07: Holder Brad Nortman
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Scott Halleran

Holder Brad Nortman #3 looks on as kicker Josh Lambo #4 of the Jacksonville Jaguars kicks a second quarter field goal during the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at EverBank Field on January 7, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida. 

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette, right, is
Photo Credit: AP/Stephen B. Morton

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette, right, is stopped by Buffalo Bills defensive end Eddie Yarbrough (54) after a short gain in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla. 

JACKSONVILLE, FL - JANUARY 07: Buffalo Bills fans
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Scott Halleran

Buffalo Bills fans are seen outside the stadium before the start of their AFC Wild Card playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Field on January 7, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida. 

Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo gestures as his
Photo Credit: AP/Stephen B. Morton

Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo gestures as his 44-yard field goal against the Buffalo Bills sails through the uprights in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla.

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, right, draws
Photo Credit: AP/Stephen B. Morton

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, right, draws a penalty by hitting Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) with helmet-to-helmet contact in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla. 

Buffalo Bills kicker Stephen Hauschka (4) makes a
Photo Credit: AP/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Buffalo Bills kicker Stephen Hauschka (4) makes a 31-yard field goal against the Buffalo Bills in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla. 

Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo (4) boots a
Photo Credit: AP/Stephen B. Morton

Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo (4) boots a 44-yard field goal against the Buffalo Bills in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla. 

JACKSONVILLE, FL - JANUARY 07: Defensive end Calais
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Mike Ehrmann

Defensive end Calais Campbell #93 of the Jacksonville Jaguars takes the field before the start of the AFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at EverBank Field on January 7, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida.

JACKSONVILLE, FL - JANUARY 07: A Buffalo Bills
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Scott Halleran

A Buffalo Bills fan is seen outside the stadium before the start of their AFC Wild Card playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Field on January 7, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida. 

JACKSONVILLE, FL - JANUARY 07: Jacksonville Jaguars fans
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Scott Halleran

Jacksonville Jaguars fans take a cell phone photo outside the stadium before the start of their AFC Wild Card playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at EverBank Field on January 7, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida. 

JACKSONVILLE, FL - JANUARY 07: A Buffalo Bills
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Scott Halleran

A Buffalo Bills fan is seen outside the stadium before the start of the AFC Wild Card playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Field on January 7, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida.

JACKSONVILLE, FL - JANUARY 07: Jacksonville Jaguars fans
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Scott Halleran

Jacksonville Jaguars fans walk past the stadium before the start of their AFC Wild Card playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at EverBank Field on January 7, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida. 

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Ben Koyack (83) makes
Photo Credit: AP/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Ben Koyack (83) makes a reception for a touchdown on a 1-yard pass play in front of Buffalo Bills outside linebacker Ramon Humber (50) in the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla. 

JACKSONVILLE, FL - JANUARY 07: A fan watches
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Scott Halleran

A fan watches the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills during the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at EverBank Field on January 7, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida. 

JACKSONVILLE, FL - JANUARY 07: Running back Leonard
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Scott Halleran

Running back Leonard Fournette #27 of the Jacksonville Jaguars eludes the tackle of cornerback E.J. Gaines #28 of the Buffalo Bills in the third quarter during the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at EverBank Field on January 7, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida. 

JACKSONVILLE, FL - JANUARY 07: Tight end Ben
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Mike Ehrmann

Tight end Ben Koyack #83 of the Jacksonville Jaguars spikes the ball after catching a third quarter touchdown pass against the Buffalo Bills during the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at EverBank Field on January 7, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida. 

JACKSONVILLE, FL - JANUARY 07: Running back LeSean
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Mike Ehrmann

Running back LeSean McCoy #25 and quarterback Tyrod Taylor #5 of the Buffalo Bills walk off the field in the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at EverBank Field on January 7, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida. 

JACKSONVILLE, FL - JANUARY 07: Quarterback Tyrod Taylor
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Scott Halleran

Quarterback Tyrod Taylor #5 of the Buffalo Bills gets off a pass while being tackled by defensive end Yannick Ngakoue #91 of the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second quarter during the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at EverBank Field on January 7, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida. 

JACKSONVILLE, FL - JANUARY 07: A Jacksonville Jaguars
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Scott Halleran

A Jacksonville Jaguars fan watches during the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills during the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at EverBank Field on January 7, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida.

JACKSONVILLE, FL - JANUARY 07: A Jacksonville Jaguars
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Scott Halleran

A Jacksonville Jaguars fan holds up a sign during the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills during the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at EverBank Field on January 7, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida.

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

Joe Harris of the Brooklyn Nets checks on Already ailing, Carroll injures knee
Kyrie Irving of the Celtics puts up a Nets battle but lose a close one to Celtics
Stony Brook forward Tyrell Sturdivant drives into the SBU secures win on Sturdivant trey, Yeboah steal
New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick looks on Glauber: Belichick leaving Pats for Giants unlikely
Dennis Smith Jr. of the Mavericks reacts after Knicks to face Smith, point guard they could have drafted
Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz speaks with members Giants may have to wait to interview Schwartz