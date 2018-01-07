AFC wild-card game: Bills vs. Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the Buffalo Bills, 10-3, in an AFC wild-card playoff game on Sunday at EverBank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

Fans hold up a sign before the start of the AFC Wild Card Playoff game between the Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Field on January 7, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Quarterback Tyrod Taylor #5 of the Buffalo Bills calls a play in the huddle in the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at EverBank Field on January 7, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor looks for a receiver in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla

Holder Brad Nortman #3 looks on as kicker Josh Lambo #4 of the Jacksonville Jaguars kicks a second quarter field goal during the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at EverBank Field on January 7, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette, right, is stopped by Buffalo Bills defensive end Eddie Yarbrough (54) after a short gain in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla.

Buffalo Bills fans are seen outside the stadium before the start of their AFC Wild Card playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Field on January 7, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo gestures as his 44-yard field goal against the Buffalo Bills sails through the uprights in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla.

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, right, draws a penalty by hitting Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) with helmet-to-helmet contact in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla.

Buffalo Bills kicker Stephen Hauschka (4) makes a 31-yard field goal against the Buffalo Bills in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla.

Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo (4) boots a 44-yard field goal against the Buffalo Bills in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla.

Defensive end Calais Campbell #93 of the Jacksonville Jaguars takes the field before the start of the AFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at EverBank Field on January 7, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida.

A Buffalo Bills fan is seen outside the stadium before the start of their AFC Wild Card playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Field on January 7, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Jacksonville Jaguars fans take a cell phone photo outside the stadium before the start of their AFC Wild Card playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at EverBank Field on January 7, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida.

A Buffalo Bills fan is seen outside the stadium before the start of the AFC Wild Card playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Field on January 7, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Jacksonville Jaguars fans walk past the stadium before the start of their AFC Wild Card playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at EverBank Field on January 7, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Ben Koyack (83) makes a reception for a touchdown on a 1-yard pass play in front of Buffalo Bills outside linebacker Ramon Humber (50) in the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla.

A fan watches the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills during the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at EverBank Field on January 7, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Running back Leonard Fournette #27 of the Jacksonville Jaguars eludes the tackle of cornerback E.J. Gaines #28 of the Buffalo Bills in the third quarter during the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at EverBank Field on January 7, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Tight end Ben Koyack #83 of the Jacksonville Jaguars spikes the ball after catching a third quarter touchdown pass against the Buffalo Bills during the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at EverBank Field on January 7, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Running back LeSean McCoy #25 and quarterback Tyrod Taylor #5 of the Buffalo Bills walk off the field in the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at EverBank Field on January 7, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Quarterback Tyrod Taylor #5 of the Buffalo Bills gets off a pass while being tackled by defensive end Yannick Ngakoue #91 of the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second quarter during the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at EverBank Field on January 7, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida.

A Jacksonville Jaguars fan watches during the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills during the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at EverBank Field on January 7, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida.