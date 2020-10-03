TODAY'S PAPER
Patriots QB Cam Newton tests positive for COVID-19

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 27: Cam Newton #1 of the New England Patriots looks to hand off the ball during the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium on September 27, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images) Credit: Getty Images/Adam Glanzman

By Bob Glauber bob.glauber@newsday.com @BobGlauber
Patriots quarterback Cam Newton has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Patriots' game against Kansas City, according to ESPN.

The NFL said on Saturday that the Patriots' game against Kansas City, scheduled for Sunday afternoon, will be moved to either Monday or Tuesday.

The Patriots acknowledged in a statement that one player tested positive for coronavirus, but did not identify the player.

"Several additional players, coaches and staff who have been in close contact with the player received point of care tests this morning and all were negative for COVID-19," the Patriots wrote in a statement.

Brian Hoyer is expected to start in his place, with Jarret Stidham likely to serve as the backup.

"In consultation with infectious disease experts, both clubs are working closely with the NFL and the NFLPA to evaluate multiple close contacts, perform additional testing and monitor developments," the league said in a statement Saturday. "All decisions will be made with the health and safety of players, team and gameday personnel as our primary consideration."

Sunday’s Titans-Steelers game was postponed because of several positive tests on the Titans roster.

Newton, who won two of his first three games since signing a one-year deal New England, is the first quarterback to be diagnosed with the virus. He will immediately quarantine until he tests negative.

Newsday columnist Bob Glauber

Bob Glauber has covered the NFL since 1985 and has been Newsday's NFL columnist since 1992. Twice selected as the New York State Sportswriter of the Year by the National Sports Media Association, he is president of the Pro Football Writers of America and author of "Guts and Genius."

