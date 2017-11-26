GLENDALE, Ariz. — Phil Dawson kicked a career-long 57-yard field goal with 1 second to play to give the Arizona Cardinals a 27-24 victory over Jacksonville on Sunday, snapping the Jaguars’ four-game winning streak and dropping them into a tie with Tennessee for the AFC South lead.

The 42-year-old kicker, who had uncharacteristically missed six field goals this season, also was good from 34 and 42 yards as the Cardinals (5-6) beat a team with a winning record for the first time this season.

Jacksonville (7-4) trailed most of the game, but took a 17-16 lead when ex-Cardinal Calais Campbell returned Blaine Gabbert’s fumble 10 yards for a touchdown with 12:10 to play.

Gabbert, though, brought Arizona back, heaving a 52-yard TD pass to Jaron Brown. Gabbert’s 2-point conversion pass to Larry Fitzgerald had Arizona up 24-17.

Corey Grant’s 68-yard return of the ensuing kickoff led to Blake Bortles’ second rushing touchdown of the day, from 17 yards, and it was tied at 24 with 7:26 left.

Each team got an interception, by Jacksonville’s Barry Church and Arizona’s Tyrann Mathieu, in the final 3:38, but couldn’t convert it to a score.

Gabbert threw two sideline completions, the second one to D.J. Foster with 6 seconds to go — Foster made a lunging tippy-toe catch that had to be reviewed — to get close enough for the winning field goal.

It was a bit of redemption for Gabbert, drafted in the first round by Jacksonville in 2011 but traded away for a sixth-round pick after a disappointing stay. Gabbert was 22 of 38 for 241 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. Bortles was 19 of 33 for 160 yards.

The Cardinals took the lead with a short drive on their first possession. Gabbert completed 4 of 5 for 43 yards to set to Dawson’s 34-yard field goal. Dawson’s 42-yarder made it 6-0.

Kerwynn Williams’ 21-yard punt return gave Arizona the ball at the Jacksonville 40 and, four plays later, Gabbert found tight end Ricky Seals-Jones wide open on a 29-yard touchdown play that stretched the lead to 13-0.

Jacksonville finally got on the board on Josh Lambo’s 43-yard field goal with 15 seconds left in the half.

SEALS-JONES

Seals-Jones no doubt has enjoyed having Gabbert as his quarterback. Promoted from the practice squad on Sept. 25, the undrafted rookie out of Texas A&M didn’t have an NFL catch until a week ago, when he caught three, two for touchdowns, from Gabbert in a loss at Houston.

Seals-Jones was back at it Sunday, catching four passes for 72 yards and a touchdown.

INJURIES

Already without starting offensive linemen Patrick Omameh and Jermey Parnell, the Jaguars lost linebacker Telvin Smith to a concussion in the first half. Arizona inside linebacker Deone Bucannon left in the first half with an ankle injury and Williams with a rib injury.

UP NEXT

Jaguars: Play Indianapolis next Sunday in first of three straight home games.

Cardinals: Host NFC West-leading Los Angeles Rams next Sunday.