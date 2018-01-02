TODAY'S PAPER
Carson Palmer retires after 15 NFL seasons

Former No. 1 pick calls it a career after 15 seasons with Bengals, Raiders, Cardinals

In this Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017 file photo, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer answers a question during a news conference after practice at the team facility in Tempe, Ariz. Photo Credit: AP / Ross D. Franklin

By The Associated Press
PHOENIX — Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer is retiring after 15 NFL seasons.

Palmer, who turned 38 last week, made the announcement in an open letter released Tuesday by the Cardinals. Palmer missed the last nine games of what would be his final season with a broken left arm.

He called his long professional career “the most incredible experience of my life.”

The statement came one day after Cardinals coach Bruce Arians announced his retirement. Arians and Palmer spent the last five seasons together.

Palmer was a Heisman Trophy winner at USC and the No. 1-overall pick by Cincinnati in 2002. He threw for 46,247 yards, 11th-most in NFL history, in a career with the Bengals, Oakland and Arizona.

