Many viewers around the metropolitan area missed parts of the first quarter of Sunday's Cleveland-Kansas City NFL divisional-round playoff game because of a glitch at WCBS-TV, CBS' New York affiliate.

The outages varied depending on one's distributor, but they affected cable, satellite and telephone company carriers at various times early in the game.

As the problem persisted and fans took to social media to complain, a WCBS spokesman said in a statement, "There are technical difficulties at WCBS affecting some parts of the NY area. We are aware and working on a solution."

Asked for an update on what went wrong, the spokesman said after Kansas City's 22-17 victory, "WCBS experienced technical difficulties. Thankfully, they were quickly addressed."