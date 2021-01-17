TODAY'S PAPER
SportsFootball

Local CBS broadcast of KC-Cleveland playoff game has 'technical difficulties'

Fans cheer in Arrowhead Stadium during a flyover

Fans cheer in Arrowhead Stadium during a flyover before an NFL divisional round football game between Kansas City and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City.  Credit: AP/Reed Hoffmann

By Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
Many viewers around the metropolitan area missed parts of the first quarter of Sunday's Cleveland-Kansas City NFL divisional-round playoff game because of a glitch at WCBS-TV, CBS' New York affiliate.

The outages varied depending on one's distributor, but they affected cable, satellite and telephone company carriers at various times early in the game.

As the problem persisted and fans took to social media to complain, a WCBS spokesman said in a statement, "There are technical difficulties at WCBS affecting some parts of the NY area. We are aware and working on a solution."

Asked for an update on what went wrong, the spokesman said after Kansas City's 22-17 victory, "WCBS experienced technical difficulties. Thankfully, they were quickly addressed."

Newsday columnist Neil Best

Neil Best first worked at Newsday in 1982, returned in 1985 after a detour to Alaska and has been here since, specializing in high schools, college basketball, the NFL and most recently sports media and business.

