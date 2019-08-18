TODAY'S PAPER
Cedric Benson, former NFL and Texas running back, dies in motorcycle accident

Then-Cincinnati Bengals running back Cedric Benson runs for a touchdown in the first half of a game against the Cleveland Browns in Cincinnati on Nov. 27, 2011. Photo Credit: AP/David Kohl

By The Associated Press
AUSTIN, Texas — Former NFL and Texas running back Cedric Benson, one of the most prolific rushers in NCAA and University of Texas history, has died in a motorcycle accident in Texas. He was 36.

Benson's attorney, Sam Bassett, says Austin law enforcement told him that Benson was killed in a motorcycle accident Saturday night.

One of the top high school recruits in the country out of Midland, Texas, Benson was a key player in the Longhorns' resurgence under former coach Mack Brown. Benson played at Texas from 2001-2004. He won the Doak Walker award given to the nation's top running back in 2004.

Benson was drafted No. 4 overall by the Chicago Bears in 2005. He also played for the Cincinnati Bengals and Green Bay Packers.

By The Associated Press

