Chargers blast fading Cowboys in Thanksgiving Day rout

Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) breaks a

Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) breaks a tackle attempt by Dallas' Xavier Woods (25) en route to a touchdown, on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. Photo Credit: AP / Michael Ainsworth

By The Associated Press
ARLINGTON, Texas - Philip Rivers threw for 434 yards and three touchdowns in his first Thanksgiving game in his 14th season and the Los Angeles Chargers beat the fading Dallas Cowboys 28-6 on Thursday.

Desmond King returned an interception 90 yards for the punctuating touchdown as the Chargers (5-6) moved within 1½ games of AFC West-leading Kansas City after starting 0-4 while the Chiefs won their first five.

The defending NFC East champion Cowboys (5-6) lost their third straight by at least 20 points, all without star running back Ezekiel Elliott, in a damaging defeat for their fading playoff hopes.

Dallas, playing its 50th Thanksgiving game, finally ended a touchdown drought at a team-record 10 quarters on Rod Smith's 2-yard run early in the fourth quarter.

Keenan Allen had a career-high 172 yards on 11 catches with a touchdown, giving him 23 grabs for 331 yards and three scores in the past two games.

