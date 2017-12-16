TODAY'S PAPER
Chargers vs. Chiefs

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Los Angeles Chargers, 30-13, in a Week 15 AFC West showdown Saturday at Arrowhead Stadium.

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hunter Henry (86)
Photo Credit: AP/Ed Zurga

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hunter Henry (86) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson (56) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith (11) warms
Photo Credit: AP/Ed Zurga

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith (11) warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017.

Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill stretches to make
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Jamie Squire

Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill stretches to make a catch that would lead to the first touchdown of the game against the Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium on Dec. 16, 2017 in Kansas City.

Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon (28)
Photo Credit: AP/Charlie Riedel

Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon (28) carries the ball against an approaching Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Reggie Ragland (59) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10)
Photo Credit: AP/Ed Zurga

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) makes a 64-yard touchdown catch in front of Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward (26) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017.

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (27)
Photo Credit: AP/Charlie Riedel

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (27) runs past a tackle attempt by Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017.

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Tyrell Williams (16)
Photo Credit: AP/Charlie Riedel

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Tyrell Williams (16) cannot hold onto the ball against Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Marcus Peters (22) and defensive back Daniel Sorensen (49) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017.

Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon (28)
Photo Credit: AP/Ed Zurga

Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon (28) scores a touchdown next to Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson (56) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017.

