TAMPA BAY (3-1) AT CHICAGO (3-1)

TV: NFL, Ch. 5, 8:20 p.m.

Line:Tampa Bay by 3.5; O/U: 44.5

After three weeks of less-than-stellar Thursday night games, the NFL has rewarded its fans’ patience with quality back-to-back matchups. After Chicago hosts Tampa Bay, next week is Kansas City at Buffalo in what could be a battle of 5-0 teams.

But first, let’s focus on the Super Bowl LII quarterback rematch as Tom Brady looks to get a little payback against Nick Foles. Brady is coming off his best game with the Bucs, as he threw five touchdown passes to five different receivers in Tampa Bay’s 38-31 comeback win over the L.A. Chargers. The Bucs won the second half, 24-7, as Brady made up for a first-half pick-6. Brady is 7-0 on Thursday Night Football and 12-2 on Thursdays overall. Throw in the Bucs’ solid defense and there’s plenty of reason to back the Bucs. But . . . this is the NFL, and the obvious pick is often the incorrect pick.

So why am I taking the Bears? For starters, Foles and the offense were so bad in a 19-11 loss to Indianapolis that they’ll be extra motivated to avoid a second home loss in five days, especially on national TV. This spread is also a couple points too high. . Foles and Brady play another close one, albeit less super of a game, as the Bears keep this within a field goal and cover.

The pick: Bears

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.