NFL Week 4 TNF pick: Nick Foles, Bears offense can bounce back and cover vs. Buccaneers

Bears quarterback Nick Foles throws during the first

Bears quarterback Nick Foles throws during the first half against the Colts on Sunday in Chicago. Credit: AP/Charles Rex Arbogast

By Joe Manniello joe.manniello@newsday.com
TAMPA BAY (3-1) AT CHICAGO (3-1)

TV: NFL, Ch. 5, 8:20 p.m.

Line:Tampa Bay by 3.5; O/U: 44.5

After three weeks of less-than-stellar Thursday night games, the NFL has rewarded its fans’ patience with quality back-to-back matchups. After Chicago hosts Tampa Bay, next week is Kansas City at Buffalo in what could be a battle of 5-0 teams.

But first, let’s focus on the Super Bowl LII quarterback rematch as Tom Brady looks to get a little payback against Nick Foles. Brady is coming off his best game with the Bucs, as he threw five touchdown passes to five different receivers in Tampa Bay’s 38-31 comeback win over the L.A. Chargers. The Bucs won the second half, 24-7, as Brady made up for a first-half pick-6. Brady is 7-0 on Thursday Night Football and 12-2 on Thursdays overall. Throw in the Bucs’ solid defense and there’s plenty of reason to back the Bucs. But . . . this is the NFL, and the obvious pick is often the incorrect pick.

So why am I taking the Bears? For starters, Foles and the offense were so bad in a 19-11 loss to Indianapolis that they’ll be extra motivated to avoid a second home loss in five days, especially on national TV. This spread is also a couple points too high. . Foles and Brady play another close one, albeit less super of a game, as the Bears keep this within a field goal and cover.

The pick: Bears

STAFF PICKS

Bob Glauber: Bears

Tom Rock: Buccaneers

Al Iannazzone: Buccaneers

