TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 33° Good Afternoon
Overcast 33° Good Afternoon
SportsFootball

Chiefs rout turnover-prone Chargers

The Chiefs’ eighth straight win over the Chargers all but sewed up the division and a spot in the playoffs.

Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith smiles during a game

Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith smiles during a game against the Chargers in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017. Photo Credit: AP / Ed Zurga

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Alex Smith threw for 231 yards and two touchdowns, Kareem Hunt ran for 155 yards and a score, and the Kansas City Chiefs routed the turnover-prone Los Angeles Chargers 30-13 on Saturday night to seize control of the AFC West.

Hunt also had a TD catch for the Chiefs (8-6), whose eighth straight win over the Chargers all but sewed up the division and a spot in the playoffs. The only way Kansas City can squander it is by losing its last two games and the Chargers or Oakland Raiders winning out.

The Chargers (7-7) led 13-10 early in the second half, but Philip Rivers threw three interceptions — two of them to Marcus Peters — and Austin Ekeler coughed up a fumble down the stretch.

That ended their four-game win streak and quite possibly their playoff hopes.

Rivers finished with 221 yards passing and a touchdown, but has thrown 13 interceptions during the Chargers’ losing streak to the Chiefs. Melvin Gordon added 78 yards rushing and a score.

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

Thunder forward Carmelo Anthony works against Knicks forward Knicks beat Thunder; Melo held to 12 points
Thunder forward Carmelo Anthony is introduced before a Iannazzone: Knicks made right move in honoring Anthony
Enes Kanter, front left, and Michael Beasley defend Enes Kanter enjoys facing former team
New York Mets owner and CEO Fred Wilpon Analysis: Mets owe their fans more answers
Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis looks on from the Porzingis hurting too much to face Melo’s Thunder
Eagles quarterback Nick Foles looks to pass against Giants know they face strong backup QB in Foles