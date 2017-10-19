Thursday Night Football: Chiefs vs. Raiders

The Oakland Raiders host the Kansas City Chiefs in an AFC West Thursday Night Football game on Oct. 19 at Oakland Coliseum.
Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) makes contact with back judge Greg Steed (12) during the first half of an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017. Lynch was ejected after the play.
Oakland Raiders running back DeAndre Washington, center, is congratulated by offensive tackle Vadal Alexander (74) and offensive guard Kelechi Osemele after scoring a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017.
Alex Smith #11 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Demetrius Harris #84 after a 64-yard touchdown against the Oakland Raiders during their NFL game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Oct. 19, 2017 in Oakland, California.
ADVERTISEMENT
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper, right, cannot catch a pass while defended by Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Ron Parker (38) during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017.
Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs catches a 10-yard touchdown pass against the Oakland Raiders during their NFL game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Oct. 19, 2017 in Oakland, California.
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper (89) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrate after connecting on a touchdown pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017.
Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (27) is forced out of bounds by Oakland Raiders cornerback T.J. Carrie during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017.
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) catches a touchdown past Oakland Raiders cornerback David Amerson (29) during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
Amari Cooper #89 of the Oakland Raiders scores a 38-yard touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during their NFL game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Oct. 19, 2017 in Oakland, California.
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper (89) runs past Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Eric Murray (21) and defensive back Ron Parker (38) to score a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith (11) looks to pass as Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Eddie Vanderdoes (94) applies pressure during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017.
Marshawn Lynch #24 of the Oakland Raiders warms up prior to their game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Oct. 19, 2017 in Oakland, California.
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper (89) catches a touchdown pass next to Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Terrance Mitchell (39) during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (27) is tackled by Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Justin Ellis (78) and linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017.
Defensive Coordinator Ken Norton Jr. hugs NaVorro Bowman #53 of the Oakland Raiders during warms up prior to their game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Oct. 19, 2017 in Oakland, California.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.