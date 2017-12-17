TODAY'S PAPER
Cincinnati Bengals co-founder Pete Brown dies at 74

Pete Brown, senior vice president of player personnel

Pete Brown, senior vice president of player personnel for the Cincinnati Bengals, attends organized team activities at the team's training facilities in Cincinnati on June 2, 2015. Photo Credit: AP / John Minchillo

By The Associated Press
CINCINNATI — Pete Brown, who helped form the Bengals franchise and served in the team’s personnel department, has died at the age of 74.

The team announced his death on Wednesday without further details. His funeral will be private.

Pete Brown was the son of Paul Brown and the younger brother of Mike Brown. He was part of the team’s player personnel department since its founding in the 1960s. He also developed a strength-training business called Hammer Strength.

Unlike his famous father and his outspoken brother, Pete Brown stayed behind the scenes and declined interviews. Mike Brown, now 82, took over running the franchise when Paul Brown died in 1991.

