KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals did the unthinkable and stunned the NFL world.

Cincinnati advanced to the Super Bowl with a miraculous 27-24 overtime victory over Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.

The Bengals trailed 21-3 in the first half but showed tremendous mettle and fight to battle back and reach their first Super Bowl since the 1988 season when Boomer Esiason was their quarterback.

Evan McPherson drilled a 31-yard field goal with 9:22 remaining in overtime to capture the AFC Championship in front of a mostly silent crowd at Arrowhead, except for the Cincinnati fans chanting, "Who Dey?"

The Bengals will play the winner of the Rams-49ers game.

This is a team that won two games in 2019 and four games last season. But the Bengals drafted Burrow first overall last year and in his second NFL season he has led them to the Super Bowl.

Burrow was 23-for-38 for 250 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He became the first quarterback not named Tom Brady to beat Mahomes in the playoffs.

Kansas City became the first team to host four straight conference championship games and was shooting for its third consecutive Super Bowl trip. But Mahomes stumbled after starting fast.

Mahomes threw touchdown passes on Kansas City’s first three drives. He completed 26 of 39 passes for 275 yards, three touchdowns and two costly interceptions. The second came in overtime and set up the Bengals’ championship clinching drive.

In last week’s thrilling divisional-round victory, Buffalo lost the overtime coin flip. Kansas City got the ball and scored a touchdown on its opening drive to win the game. Cincinnati lost the coin flip on Sunday and the crowd cheered wildly.

Those cheers quickly faded. Mahomes was picked off on third down by Vonn Bell on a deflected pass intended for Tyreek Hill. The Bengals took over on their own 45. Burrow and running back Joe Mixon led the Bengals down the field.

Burrow completed his two pass attempts for 17 yards and Mixon carried the ball five times for 28 yards. Mixon finished with 88 yards on 21 carries.