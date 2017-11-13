This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 47° Good Afternoon
Overcast 47° Good Afternoon
SportsFootball

Colin Kaepernick named GQ magazine’s ‘Citizen of the Year’

Free agent quarterback honored for sparking protests of racial inequality and police brutality.

In this Dec. 24, 2016, file photo San

In this Dec. 24, 2016, file photo San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick talks during a news conference after an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams. Photo Credit: AP / Rick Scuteri

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick has been named GQ’s magazine’s “Citizen of the Year” for his activism.

Kaepernick began kneeling instead of standing during the national anthem last season to protest racial inequality and police brutality. The demonstration sparked a wave of NFL protests by players during the anthem that repeatedly have been denounced by President Donald Trump. Kaepernick parted ways with the San Francisco 49ers in March and hasn’t been signed by another team.

Kaepernick says on Twitter he’s “honored” by the recognition.

The magazine’s story includes comments from several of Kaepernick’s supporters and confidants. Rapper J. Cole says Kaepernick “sacrificed his dream” to stand for something. Ninety-year-old singer and activist Harry Belafonte says seeing people like Kaepernick taking action is “the greatest reward” he could ask for.

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

Carlos Beltran answers questions from the media ahead Carlos Beltran retires from baseball at 40
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James after a basket  against LeBron took shot at Phil, not Frank, he says
Jets receiver Jermaine Kearse can't make the catch Best: NY winter took a hit with Jets’ loss
Giants guard Justin Pugh speaks to the media during Justin Pugh exits Giants’ loss with back pain
Jason Pierre-Paul of the Giants pursues C.J. Beathard Giants can’t explain their defensive collapse
Garrett Celek of the 49ers makes a catch Giants’ defense a no-show in loss to lowly 49ers