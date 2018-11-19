TODAY'S PAPER
Condoleezza Rice not under consideration for Browns' coaching job

Rice has previously expressed interest in one day becoming the NFL commissioner but had not mentioned becoming a head coach.

Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice talks with

Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice talks with the media after visiting with the Cleveland Browns coaches and players at the Browns training facility in Berea, Ohio on Oct. 21, 2010. Photo Credit: AP/Amy Sancetta

By Bob Glauber bob.glauber@newsday.com @BobGlauber
Browns general manager John Dorsey said last week that he would consider a range of candidates to become the team’s full-time head coach next year and raised the possibility of hiring a woman. But Dorsey evidently won’t be interviewing former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice for the position.

ESPN reported Sunday morning that the Browns want to interview the 64-year-old Rice, but Dorsey said in a statement that the team has not discussed her potential candidacy.

“Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice is a great leader, possesses the highest possible character and also happens to be a Browns fan,” Dorsey said in a statement released by the team early Sunday afternoon. “I have the utmost respect and admiration for all she’s accomplished and was honored to meet her for the first time earlier this season.

“Our coaching search will be thorough and deliberate,” Dorsey said, “but we are still in the process of composing the list of candidates and Secretary Rice has not been discussed.”

The Browns fired coach Hue Jackson last month and replaced him on an interim basis with defensive coordinator Gregg Williams, who will be a candidate for the full-time position when the Browns conduct interviews after the season.

Rice previously expressed interest in one day becoming the NFL commissioner but has not mentioned becoming a head coach.

Dorsey told reporters last week that he would consider a variety of candidates for the team’s coaching job, regardless of age, gender or experience.

Women have become more involved in roles in men’s professional sports in recent years. The San Antonio Spurs hired Becky Hammon as an assistant coach, the Bills hired Kathryn Smith as a quality control assistant under former coach Rex Ryan, the Raiders hired Kelsey Martinez to work with their strength staff and Katie Sowers is an offensive assistant with the 49ers.

Bob Glauber has covered the NFL since 1985 and has been Newsday's NFL columnist since 1992.

