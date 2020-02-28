TODAY'S PAPER
NFL keeping close watch on coronavirus developments 

By Bob Glauber bob.glauber@newsday.com @BobGlauber
INDIANAPOLIS — With concerns growing about the spread of the coronavirus, the NFL is taking a careful approach to addressing the situation and has already been in touch with national and international agencies assessing the impact of the illness.

“We are closely monitoring developments and have been in contact with The World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and the NFL-NFLPA medical experts at the Duke Infection Control Outreach Network [DICON] Program for Infection Prevention,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told Newsday. “We will continue those discussions throughout our offseason.”

The NFL’s Scouting Combine is being held this week, with more than 300 prospects being evaluated by the league’s 32 teams. And while there is no immediate threat of the illness impacting the combine, or the offseason programs that teams will begin in the coming months, the league will keep a close watch on developments that could necessitate any changes or adjustments.

The league took extra precautions during Super Bowl week in late January/early February, adding hand sanitizing dispensers where the players and fans were concentrated in and around the Miami area.

Newsday columnist Bob Glauber

Bob Glauber has covered the NFL since 1985 and has been Newsday's NFL columnist since 1992. Twice selected as the New York State Sportswriter of the Year by the National Sports Media Association, he is president of the Pro Football Writers of America and author of "Guts and Genius."

