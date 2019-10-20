The Dallas Cowboys hosted the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFL Week 7 Sunday Night Football game on Oct. 20, 2019, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert catches a pass for a touchdown in front of Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Leighton Vander Esch in the first half of an NFL game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.

Philadelphia Eagles running back Jordan Howard runs the ball as Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Leighton Vander Esch gives chase in the first half of an NFL game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott celebrates after running the ball as Philadelphia Eagles' Rasul Douglas looks on in the first half of an NFL game in Arlington, Texas, Oct. 20, 2019.

Dallas Cowboys' Tavon Austin sprints to the end zone for a touchdown in the first half of an NFL game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Arlington, Texas, Oct. 20, 2019.

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat pressures Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott before Prescott threw a pass in the first half of an NFL game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz throws a pass under pressure from Dallas Cowboys defensive end Demarcus Lawrence in the first half of an NFL game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.

Philadelphia Eagles running back Jordan Howard runs the ball in the first half of an NFL game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott reaches the end zone for a touchdown as Philadelphia Eagles' Brandon Graham looks on the first half of an NFL game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.

Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott pitches the ball out to Tavon Austin under pressure from Philadelphia Eagles' Derek Barnett in the first half of an NFL game in Arlington, Texas, Oct. 20, 2019.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz drops back to pass during the first half of an NFL game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.

Philadelphia Eagles' Derek Barnett, center, celebrates after sacking Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott as Akeem Spence and Brandon Graham look on in the first half of an NFL game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott runs the ball as Philadelphia Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards attempts to make the stop in the first half of an NFL game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.

Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott celebrates a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half of an NFL game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz smiles as he talks with teammates during warmups before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Oct. 20, 2019.

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Demarcus Lawrence strips the ball away from Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz in the first half of an NFL game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. The Cowboys recovered the fumble.

Dallas Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch and Jaylon Smith tackle Philadelphia Eagles' Dallas Goedert, who fumbles the ball in the first half of an NFL game in Arlington, Texas, Oct. 20, 2019. The Cowboys recovered the fumble.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throws a pass as offensive tackle Tyron Smith provides protection in the first half of an NFL game agains the Philadelphia Eagles in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott reaches the end zone for a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half of an NFL game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott runs the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half of an NFL game in Arlington, Texas, Oct. 20, 2019.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz throws a pass in the first half of an NFL game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.