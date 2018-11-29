TODAY'S PAPER
38° Good Evening
38° Good Evening
SportsFootball

Thursday Night Football: Saints vs. Cowboys

Print

The Dallas Cowboys host the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football at AT&T Stadium.

Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher (2) kicks a
Photo Credit: AP/Michael Ainsworth

Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher (2) kicks a 26-yard field goal against the New Orleans Saints in the first half of a game, in Arlington, Texas on Thursday.

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, center, is
Photo Credit: AP/Michael Ainsworth

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, center, is stopped by New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) and outside linebacker Demario Davis (56) in the first half of a game, in Arlington, Texas on Thursday.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) is sacked
Photo Credit: AP/Michael Ainsworth

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) is sacked by New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata (93) in the first half of a game, in Arlington, Texas on Thursday.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) is pressured
Photo Credit: AP/Michael Ainsworth

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) is pressured by New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata (93) in the first half of a game, in Arlington, Texas on Thursday.

Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher (2) celebrates his
Photo Credit: AP/Michael Ainsworth

Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher (2) celebrates his 26-yard field goal against the New Orleans Saints with teammate Chris Jones (6) in the first half of a game, in Arlington, Texas on Thursday.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) looks
Photo Credit: AP/Ron Jenkins

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) looks to throw against the Dallas Cowboys in the first half of a game, in Arlington, Texas on Thursday.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws against
Photo Credit: AP/Michael Ainsworth

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws against the New Orleans Saints in the first half of a game, in Arlington, Texas on Thursday.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup (13) makes
Photo Credit: AP/Roger Steinman

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup (13) makes a catch in front of New Orleans Saints cornerback Eli Apple (25) during the first half of a game, in Arlington, Texas on Thursday.

New York Sports

Bears coach Matt Nagy watches his team against Giants prepare for Bears' offense, not QB
Jets quarterbacks Sam Darnold, right, and Josh McCown Who will start at QB for Jets vs. Titans?
Allard Baird has been hired by the Mets Baird drawn to Mets by new GM and starting pitchers
Robinson Cano celebrates his home run in the Source: Mets in talks with Mariners for Cano, Diaz
The Senators' Craig Anderson makes a save Rangers dress 11 forwards, 7 defensemen vs. Sens
Trading for the Mariners' Robinson Cano would be Lennon: Mets should trade for Cano, Diaz 