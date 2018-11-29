TODAY'S PAPER
Cowboys stifle Drew Brees, end Saints' 10-game win streak

The Cowboys (7-5) won their fourth consecutive game and assured they will at least remain tied for the NFC East lead.

Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis celebrates his interception of

Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis celebrates his interception of a pass by Saints quarterback Drew Brees during the second half of a game in Arlington, Texas on Thursday. Photo Credit: AP/Ron Jenkins

By The Associated Press
ARLINGTON, Texas — Ezekiel Elliott scored the only Dallas touchdown and the Cowboys stifled Drew Brees and the Saints, ending New Orleans' 10-game winning streak with a 13-10 victory Thursday night.

The Cowboys (7-5) won their fourth consecutive game and assured they will at least remain tied for the NFC East lead.

The Saints (10-2) had a season low in points while missing on a chance to perfectly match Dallas from two years ago, when then-rookie sensations Elliott and quarterback Dak Prescott won 11 straight after dropping the opener.

Brees had his fewest yards passing in a half since joining the Saints in 2006 with 39, and couldn't get a potential winning drive going in the final minutes.

Instead, Jourdan Lewis' interception — just the third of the season for Brees — gave the Cowboys a chance to run out the clock from the New Orleans 1 after an interference penalty in the end zone.

