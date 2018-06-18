The kids at this year’s Big Daddy Youth Football Camp in New Hyde Park still will be a long way from the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but the camp is bringing a Hall of Famer to them.

Wide receiver Cris Carter is scheduled to be one of the special guests as the event next week, joining a number of former and current NFL players for what has become an annual happening on Long Island.

Carter, Ray Rice, Roman Oben, Devin McCourty, Brian Baldinger and Marvin Washington are on the list of notables who will interact with the football players in grades 1-8 from June 25 to 27.

“Seeing the kids sit and listen to the people their parents grew up around is my favorite part,” said Rich “Big Daddy” Salgado, a product of New Hyde Park who played football at Maryland and has been organizing this camp for the past five years. “They’re learning from people who have Super Bowl rings and are on national TV, people who have so much experience.”

That includes Salgado’s brother, Jim, who is a defensive coach for the Bills.

“What camp has an NFL coach?” Salgado asked. “Especially here on Long Island.”

Salgado said he is trying to confirm some current Giants and Jets players for the camp as well.

The camp is a non-contact clinic that teaches football fundamentals to boys and girls at all levels of experience in the sport. It costs $125 for the three evenings, and includes a post-practice meal sponsored by local restaurants. More information can be found at bigdaddyfootball.com.