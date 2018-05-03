TODAY'S PAPER
Cowboys’ Jason Witten retiring to become analyst with ESPN’s ‘MNF,’ report says

Witten will be the third former Cowboy to serve as a TV network’s lead analyst, joining Romo of CBS and Troy Aikman of Fox.

Cowboys tight end Jason Witten scores against the

Cowboys tight end Jason Witten scores against the Giants during a game, in Arlington, Texas, on Oct. 25, 2010. Photo Credit: AP / LM Otero

By Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
Cowboys tight end Jason Witten, like former teammate Tony Romo before him, plans to retire from playing to become a television analyst, joining ESPN’s “Monday Night Football.”

ESPN had not announced the news as of early Thursday morning, but an ESPN reporter broke the news.

Witten will be the third former Cowboy to serve as a TV network’s lead analyst, joining Romo of CBS and Troy Aikman of Fox.

Witten, 36, played 15 seasons and was an 11-time Pro Bowler. He will succeed Jon Gruden, who left ESPN to become coach of the Raiders.

ESPN has not announced Sean McDonough’s replacement on play by play, but the New York Post reported Joe Tessitore will get that job.

Newsday

Neil Best first worked at Newsday in 1982, returned in 1985 after a detour to Alaska and has been here since, specializing in high schools, college basketball, the NFL and most recently sports media and business.

