Revis Island is back.

Former Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis, who was released after last season in a roster purge that claimed several other high-priced veterans, has signed with the Chiefs to help shore up Kansas City’s weak secondary.

And then there’s this: Revis gets to play against his former team next Sunday when the Chiefs visit the Jets at MetLife Stadium.

“Darrelle is a proven player in this league and we are excited to add him to our secondary,” Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said. “He’s had a Hall of Fame career, and his leadership and playing experience will be valuable to our defense.”

Revis, 32, had a miserable season in 2016, coming up with just one interception and looking as if his career had run its course. It was thus no surprise when the Jets released him after the season.

But he continued training at his home in south Florida and now gets the chance to see whether he still has something left. He’ll join a Chiefs’ defense that is run by defensive coordinator Bob Sutton, who formerly coached Revis with the Jets.

Revis is getting paid $6 million from the Jets this season as part of a guaranteed bonus in his previous contract with the team.

“We’re excited to add Darrelle to the roster,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “He has experience and familiarity with Bob Sutton’s defense, he’s a team guy and we feel like a player of his caliber can help our football team.”

The Chiefs rank 28th in passing yards allowed going into Sunday’s game against the Bills at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City is coming off a 12-9 overtime loss to the Giants, in which they lost the game after allowing a 34-yard pass to Roger Lewis in overtime that set up the game-winning field goal.

It’s uncertain how the Chiefs will use Revis, who has played almost exclusively on the outside during his career. Marcus Peters and Steven Nelson are the Chiefs’ starters, and they also use Phillip Gaines, Kenneth Acker and Terrance Mitchell.

Revis, the Jets’ first-round draft pick in 2007, has 29 career interceptions, including three touchdown returns. He also has 483 tackles, two sacks, six forced fumbles and 11 fumble recoveries.

The Jets re-signed Revis to a five-year, $68 million contract in 2015, shortly after the cornerback helped the Patriots win Super Bowl XLIX. He had five interceptions his first year back in New York, but his play began to show signs of deterioration in the second half of the season.

With Calvin Watkins