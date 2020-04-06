Eight players were unanimously selected to the NFL’s 55-member All-Decade team for the 2010s, which was announced on Monday.

Those who received all 48 possible votes were quarterback Tom Brady, defensive tackle Aaron Donald, linebacker Von Miller, running back Adrian Peterson, tackle Joe Thomas, kicker Justin Tucker, defensive end J.J. Watt and guard Marshal Yanda.

The only representative of the Jets or Giants to make the team was cornerback Darrelle Revis. During the past decade he played five seasons for the Jets during two stints. In 2010 and 2011 he was one of the league’s top shutdown cornerbacks with 31 passes defensed and four interceptions. He played just two games in 2012 before tearing his ACL. He spent the next two seasons with the Bucs and the Patriots, winning his only Super Bowl with the latter in 2014, before returning to the Jets for the 2015 and 2016 seasons. By then he was a less dominant player. After allowing an opposing passer rating of 59.3 during his career, that number ballooned to 91.7 in 2016. He finished the year with five passes defended and one interception and was released prior to the 2017 season.

While Revis is the only representative on the All-Decade list from a New York team, the two head coaches honored — Bill Belichick and Pete Carroll — both have roots with New York’s organizations.

The Giants have had a player on all of the NFL’s All-Decade teams except for the 1970s and now the 2010s.

The team consists of two players at most positions. The two quarterbacks were Brady and Aaron Rodgers of the Packers, who guided their respective clubs to the NFL’s top two win-loss records during the decade, including postseason. The Patriots were 141-42-0 (.770) while the Packers were 112-63-2 (.638).

Besides Brady and Belichick, the team includes three other Patriots who helped make the 2010s a difficult decade for the Jets and the rest of the NFL: tight end Rob Gronkowski, guard Logan Mankins and kicker Stephen Gostkowski. The Seahawks also had five on the team: Carroll, linebacker Bobby Wagner, cornerback Richard Sherman, safety Earl Thomas and running back Marshawn Lynch.

There were five members of the 2010s honor roll who were also named All-Decade for the 2000s: Belichick and Brady along with kick returner Devin Hester, punter Shane Lechler and defensive end Julius Peppers.

The 55-member team was voted on in recent weeks by the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s 48-member selection committee. Only players who received at least one selection to a Pro Bowl, Associated Press All-Pro team or Pro Football Writers of America all-conference team during the 2010-19 seasons were eligible.