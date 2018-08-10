TODAY'S PAPER
86° Good Evening
86° Good Evening
SportsFootball

Redskins rookie Derrius Guice out for season with torn ACL

Redskins running back Derrius Guice, center, receives attention

Redskins running back Derrius Guice, center, receives attention on the field after an injury during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass.  Photo Credit: AP/Steven Senne

By The Associated Press
Print

RICHMOND, Va. — Washington Redskins rookie running back Derrius Guice is out for the season after tearing the ACL in his left knee.

Guice was injured in Washington's preseason opener at New England on Thursday night. The team announced the prognosis Friday following an MRI, saying Guice should make a full recovery and be ready to play in 2019.

Guice was expected to be the Redskins' starter after they selected him 59th overall in the draft. The LSU product was considered a first-round prospect and went late in the second.

In camp, Guice had been splitting first-team carries with Rob Kelley and Samaje Perine. Coach Jay Gruden has said there was competition for the No. 1 job along with third-down back Chris Thompson. Now wide open after Guice's season-ending injury.

The team says tight end Manasseh Garner, a long shot to make the roster, is out for the season with an ACL injury.

By The Associated Press

New York Sports

Aaron Judge of the Yankees celebrates on the Aaron Judge hopeful to swing a bat in the next week
Newsday's new Knicks beat writer Steve Popper. Steve Popper joins Newsday as Knicks beat writer
New York Giants linebacker Mark Herzlich #44 takes The return of Mark Herzlich to the football field
Giants defensive end Olivier Vernon during training Giants' Vernon, Thomas put protests on hold
Giants running back Saquon Barkley goes over Cleveland Highlights: Browns 20, Giants 10
8/9/18: Healthy Happ, 5 HRs propel Yanks over Highlights: Yankees 7, Rangers 3