TAMPA, Fla. — Police investigating a single-car accident found marijuana and hollow point bullets in an abandoned vehicle registered to Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver DeSean Jackson.

Officers responding to a crash last Sunday night at International Plaza shopping mall found a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado that appeared to have left the roadway and struck a tree.

A Tampa police incident summary said officers discovered 6.3 grams of marijuana, as well as two .38 caliber hollow point bullets inside the vehicle.

No arrests have been made, and the report said “it is unclear who was driving the vehicle at the time of the crash.”

The Bucs played at Carolina earlier Sunday. Jackson, who signed a three-year, $33.5 million contract in free agency last winter, was inactive for the game with an ankle injury.

“We are aware of a one-car accident involving a vehicle registered to DeSean Jackson on the night of Dec. 24,” Bucs general manager Jason Licht said in a statement released by the team on Wednesday. “Our understanding is that DeSean has been in contact with authorities and is cooperating with the investigation.”

The police report said Jackson was contacted Sunday night and “later responded to the scene.” The investigation continues.

Jackson, a 10th-year pro who spent six seasons with Philadelphia and three in Washington before signing with Tampa Bay, is third on the team with 50 receptions for 668 yards and three touchdowns.