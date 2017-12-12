TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 34° Good Afternoon
Overcast 34° Good Afternoon
SportsFootball

Tom Brady throws two INTs as Patriots lose to Dolphins

New England was 0-for-11 on third down, had just 25 yards rushing and allowed two sacks and five hits of Brady.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry (14) celebrates

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry (14) celebrates his touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Behind Landry is Miami Dolphins tight end Julius Thomas (89). Photo Credit: AP / Wilfredo Lee

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Tom Brady was intercepted twice by Xavien Howard and held without a third-down conversion Monday night, and the Miami Dolphins snapped the New England Patriots’ eight-game winning streak with a surprising 27-20 victory.

The Dolphins (6-7) were 11-point underdogs at home, but they kept the Patriots (10-3) from clinching their ninth consecutive AFC East title — at least for another week.

Brady went 24 for 43 for 233 yards and one touchdown. Miami sacked him twice and hit him five times, and held the Patriots to 25 yards rushing. New England was 0-for-11 on third down.

The Dolphins’ Jay Cutler threw for 263 yards and three scores, including two to Jarvis Landry. Kenyan Drake had 114 yards rushing and 79 receiving.

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

Matt Harvey of the Mets stands on the Orioles, Rangers interested in Mets’ Harvey, source says
Jets receiver and punt returner Jeremy Kerley is Bowles considers making roster moves
Landon Collins of the Giants is attended to Giants unsure about Collins’ status for rest of season
Don't expect Jets quarterback Christian Hackenberg, left, or Glauber: Untested Webb, Hackenberg far from ready
Aaron Judge of the Yankees celebrates his three-run Judge told Cashman he’s ‘pumped’ Stanton is a Yankee
Derek Jeter, chief executive officer and part owner Jeter: ‘We got some good prospects’ in deal