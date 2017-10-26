Thursday Night Football: Dolphins vs. Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens hosted the Miami Dolphins in a Week 8 Thursday Night Football game on Oct. 26, 2017, at M&T Bank Stadium.
Miami Dolphins middle linebacker Kiko Alonso, top, collides with Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco as Flacco slides on the field after rushing the ball in the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, in Baltimore.
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco (5) is assisted by offensive guard Matt Skura after colliding with Miami Dolphins middle linebacker Kiko Alonso in the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, in Baltimore.
Wide Receiver Jeremy Maclin #18 of the Baltimore Ravens catches a touchdown in the first quarter against the Miami Dolphins at M&T Bank Stadium on Oct. 26, 2017 in Baltimore.
ADVERTISEMENT
Miami Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi breaks free from Baltimore Ravens free safety Lardarius Webb as he rushes the ball in the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, in Baltimore.
Baltimore Ravens running back Javorius Allen, left, rushes the ball out of bounds as he is pressured by Miami Dolphins middle linebacker Kiko Alonso (47) in the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, in Baltimore.
Baltimore Ravens running back Alex Collins (34) rushes past Miami Dolphins defenders in the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, in Baltimore.
Wide Receiver Jeremy Maclin #18 and wide receiver Breshad Perriman #11 of the Baltimore Ravens celebrate after a first-quarter touchdown against the Miami Dolphins at M&T Bank Stadium on Oct. 26, 2017 in Baltimore.
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Anthony Levine, center, sacks Miami Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore in the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, in Baltimore.
ADVERTISEMENT
Quarterback Joe Flacco #5 of the Baltimore Ravens warms up prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at M&T Bank Stadium on Oct. 26, 2017 in Baltimore.
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Jeremy Maclin, left, catches a pass as he runs for a touchdown in front of Miami Dolphins strong safety Nate Allen (29) and cornerback Bobby McCain in the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, in Baltimore.
Quarterback Joe Flacco #5 of the Baltimore Ravens looks on during warmups before playing against the Miami Dolphins at M&T Bank Stadium on Oct. 26, 2017 in Baltimore.
Miami Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi (23) rushes the ball in the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, in Baltimore.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore (8) throws to a receiver in the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, in Baltimore.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.