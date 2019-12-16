TODAY'S PAPER
33° Good Evening
SEARCH
33° Good Evening
SportsFootball

Drew Brees breaks Peyton Manning's record for NFL career passing touchdowns

Saints quarterback Drew Brees celebrates his touchdown pass

Saints quarterback Drew Brees celebrates his touchdown pass to tight end Josh Hill, which broke the NFL record for career touchdown passes, in the second half against the Colts in New Orleans on Monday. Credit: AP/Butch Dill

By The Associated Press
Print

NEW ORLEANS — Saints quarterback Drew Brees has become the NFL's all-time leader in touchdown passes, breaking Peyton Manning's record.

The 40-year-old Brees connected with tight end Josh Hill for a 5-yard touchdown in the third quarter of Monday night's game between New Orleans and Indianapolis. Brees' 540th career TD pass was his third of the game and gave New Orleans a 27-0 lead. The completion was also Brees' 27th of the game on 28 passing attempts to that point.

Brees was surrounded by offensive teammates who congratulated him after the completion, and the quarterback embraced coach Sean Payton when he reached the sideline. Brees then walked along the sideline waving and blowing kisses to the crowd, which responded with sustained roars of appreciation.

Now in his 19th season, Brees already owns NFL records for completions and yards in a career. He entered Monday night's game with 6,792 completions for 72,577 yards.

Brees connected on touchdown passes of 15 yards to Michael Thomas and 21 yards to Tre'Quan Smith earlier in the game. It was his 91st regular-season game with at least three TD throws.

New England's Tom Brady is two behind Brees at 538. Philip Rivers is next among active players with 395.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Alexandar Georgiev of the Rangers looks on after Despite huge shot advantage, Rangers fall to Predators
Astros starting pitcher Gerrit Cole throws against the Cole in town for physical and news conference
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Rick Porcello delivers New Met Porcello has 'good grasp' on last year's struggles
Kaapo Kakko of the Rangers skates with the Struggling Kakko dropped to fourth line
Eli Manning of the New York Giants walks Glauber: Sunday was the perfect send-off for Eli
Jets outside linebacker Brandon Copeland warms up prior Jets know the importance of finishing season strong
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search