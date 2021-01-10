Brady-Brees III, here we go.

Legendary quarterbacks Tom Brady and Drew Brees will face each other for the first time in the playoffs when the Buccaneers visit the Saints next Sunday in the NFC divisional round of the playoffs. After Brady advanced with a 31-23 win over the Washington Football Team Saturday night, Brees led the Saints to a 21-9 win over the Bears on Sunday at the Superdome in New Orleans.

"I don’t take it for granted, very appreciative of the opportunity," Brees said afterward. "The minute he signed with the Bucs, you felt like that was going to be a team to contend with and had playoff aspirations, just like us. I guess it was inevitable."

Both fortysomething quarterbacks will one day be in the Hall of Fame, with the 43-year-old Brady already winning a record six Super Bowl rings during a 20-year career with the Patriots and Brees, who turns 42 on Friday, winning one championship ring with the Saints.

The Saints beat Tampa, 34-23, at home in the regular season opener and then drubbed the Bucs, 38-3, on the road, as Brady had no touchdown passes and three interceptions. It was Brady’s worst game of the season, and the only one in which he didn’t have at least one touchdown pass.

Brees earned the chance to play Brady a third time with a workmanlike performance against the Bears in what could be the final playoff run of his career. Although he hasn’t officially declared he will retire after the playoffs, Brees’ initial waffling about playing in 2020 and a rib injury that forced him to miss four games this season might convince him it’s time to walk away.

Brees finished 28 of 39 for 265 yards and two touchdown passes against the Bears. He scored what appeared to be a touchdown on a one-yard dive on fourth down with 2:19 left in regulation, but a replay review showed that he didn’t get any part of the ball across the goal line.

"I thought I was in," he said. "I guess I just pulled the ball back a little too soon. I’ll just have to do a few more box jumps tomorrow."

Brees solved a Bears team that showed defensive resilience but couldn’t get into the end zone on offense until it was too late. Embattled quarterback Mitchell Trubisky may have played his final game in Chicago. The Bears have not committed to him beyond this season, and Sunday’s playoff loss after an 8-8 season won’t help. Trubisky was benched from Week 4-10 in favor of Nick Foles but regained the starting job and helped Chicago get into the playoffs for the second time in his career.

New Orleans, which had been held to just a touchdown in the first half, opened a 14-3 lead with 4:08 left in the third quarter as Brees engineered a 12-play, 85-yard drive that featured a 37-yard completion to Michael Thomas down the left side. On second-and-goal from the 6, Brees was under pressure but found Latavius Murray, who had briefly fallen while delivering a block, on a short pass to the right and Murray dashed into the end zone for Brees’ second touchdown pass of the game.

The Bears’ only touchdown came on the game’s final play, when former Saints tight end Jimmy Graham made a one-handed catch.

"This is playoff football, and each game becomes more meaningful," Brees said. "We have to continue to fine-tune and find ways to play our best football."