Seahawks acquire LT Duane Brown from Texans

RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks solidified a big area of concern by reaching agreement to acquire veteran left tackle Duane Brown from the Houston Texans on Monday for cornerback Jeremy Lane and two draft picks.

Seattle general manager John Schneider confirmed the sides reached agreement on the deal, but it had not been fully finalized yet. The agreement happened a day before the NFL trading deadline.

“He’s got great hands. He’s got really good instincts. He’s just a mountain of a man,” Schneider said.

Brown made his season debut for the Texans on Sunday against the Seahawks after a lengthy holdout in search of a new contract. He was also at the center of the Texans’ decision where the majority of the active roster knelt during the national anthem in protest of comments made by Houston owner Bob McNair. Brown played 68 of 71 snaps for the Texans in Sunday’s 41-38 loss to Seattle.

Brown is an immediate upgrade for Seattle. The Seahawks have limped along with backup Rees Odhiambo stepping in at left tackle after George Fant was lost for the season to a major knee injury suffered in the preseason.

“We’ve been talking to them on and off since right after George was injured trying to get a lay of the land,” Schneider said. “Rick Smith, their general manager, and I have a good relationship and we kept talking and texting and ended up coming to fruition.”

Brown, 32, is a three-time Pro Bowl selection and a former All-Pro. He’s played his entire career with the Texans.

Offensive line has clearly been an issue for Seattle all season. After stepping in last season unexpectedly to become a starter, Fant was supposed to solidify the left side of Seattle’s offensive line going into this season.

Instead, the entire plan was thrown into flux when Fant was injured in the second preseason game against Minnesota. Odhiambo has been serviceable, but has also looked overmatched numerous times through the first seven games.

Adding to Seattle’s recent issues up front was left guard Luke Joeckel undergoing knee surgery. Carroll said Monday that Joeckel will likely be out another four weeks, leaving rookie Ethan Pocic to hold down the spot.