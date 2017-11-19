TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 41° Good Afternoon
Broken Clouds 41° Good Afternoon
SportsFootball

Carson Wentz, Eagles roll past Cowboys after losing Jake Elliott to head injury

The 9-1 Eagles handed Dallas its worst home loss at 8-year-old AT&T Stadium.

Eagles players celebrate a touchdown catch by Alshon

Eagles players celebrate a touchdown catch by Alshon Jeffery against the Cowboys on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. Photo Credit: AP / Michael Ainsworth

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

ARLINGTON, Texas — Carson Wentz threw for two touchdowns and three 2-point conversions after Philadelphia lost kicker Jake Elliott to a head injury, and the Eagles all but wrapped up the NFC East with a 37-9 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night.

The Eagles (9-1) outscored the Cowboys 30-0 in the second half while extending their winning streak to eight games, their longest since 2003-04 and tied with New Orleans for the best current run in the NFL.

Philadelphia leads the second-place and defending division champion Cowboys (5-5) by four games with six to play after handing Dallas its worst home loss at 8-year-old AT&T Stadium.

Dallas’ Dak Prescott threw a career-high three interceptions and lost a fumble that was returned for a touchdown in his second straight loss without star running back Ezekiel Elliott, serving a six-game suspension for alleged domestic violence.

Jake Elliott left the game after missing a 34-yard field goal late in the first quarter.

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

Roger Lewis  of the Giants celebrates after making Lewis’ clutch catch sets up winning kick in OT
Michigan State's Jaren Jackson Jr., center, drives against SBU can’t pull off upset vs. No. 2 Michigan State
Kristaps Porzingis of the Knicks works against Jonas Jerebko Porzingis says elbow is nothing to worry about
Tim Hardaway Jr. of the Knicks controls the ball Hardaway may be sidelined by foot injury
Janoris Jenkins of the Giants celebrates his fourth-quarter interception Glauber: Defense comes to McAdoo’s aid
Janoris Jenkins of the Giants celebrates his fourth-quarter interception Giants improve to 2-8 with OT win over Chiefs