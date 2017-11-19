Sunday Night Football: Eagles vs. Cowboys

Carson Wentz and the Philadelphia Eagles routed Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys, 37-9, in a Week 11 Sunday Night Football game on Nov. 20, 2017, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Torrey Smith catches a pass for a touchdown in front of Dallas Cowboys' Anthony Brown, let, and Jourdan Lewis in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.

Philadelphia Eagles running back Jay Ajayi leads Dallas Cowboys' Xavier Woods and Byron Jones on a long run as Ajayi carries the ball in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.

Dallas Cowboys running back Alfred Morris runs the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery catches a pass for a two-point conversion between Dallas Cowboys' Anthony Brown and Tyrone Crawford in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.

Dallas Cowboys running back Alfred Morris attempts to escape pressure from the Philadelphia Eagles as Morris carries the ball in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Noah Brown attempts to block a punt by Philadelphia Eagles' Donnie Jones in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.

Nigel Bradham of the Philadelphia Eagles yells at Dez Bryant of the Dallas Cowboys (not pictured) after a play in the first quarter of a football game at AT&T Stadium on Nov. 19, 2017 in Arlington, Texas.

Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys carries the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first quarter of a football game at AT&T Stadium Nov. 19, 2017 in Arlington, Texas.

Carson Wentz of the Philadelphia Eagles looks to pass in the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys in a football game at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.

Philadelphia Eagles running back Jay Ajayi fights off a tackle attempt by Dallas Cowboys' Anthony Hitchens in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby breaks up a pass intended for Dallas Cowboys' Dez Bryant, rear, in the end zone in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.

Mike Nugent of the Dallas Cowboys is congratulated by teammates after a field goal in the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.

Kenjon Barner of the Philadelphia Eagles catches a pass in the first quarter of a football game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.

Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys passes the football in the first quarter of a football game against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.

Philadelphia Eagles' Donnie Jones and Jake Elliott watch as Dallas Cowboys' Anthony Brown and others celebrate a missed field goal attempt by Elliott in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.

Philadelphia Eagles' Rodney McLeod intercepts a pass thrown by Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott as Mychal Kendricks watches in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.

Dallas Cowboys running back Alfred Morris is wrapped up by Philadelphia Eagles Mychal Kendricks, left, and others as he carries the ball in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley is unable to catch a pass deflected by Philadelphia Eagles' Patrick Robinson in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.

Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott keeps the ball as Philadelphia Eagles' Malcolm Jenkins pursues in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.

Philadelphia Eagles' Rodney McLeod, Derek Barnett and Patrick Robinson celebrate an interception by McLead of a Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott pass in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby defends as Dallas Cowboys' Dez Bryant gains extra yardage after catching a pass in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.

Philadelphia Eagles' Halapoulivaati Vaitai and Stefen Wisniewski protect as quarterback Carson Wentz throws a pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott drops back to pass against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.