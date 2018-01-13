TODAY'S PAPER
SportsFootball

Eagles use defense, Jake Elliott FGs to beat Falcons, reach NFC title game

Despite being underdogs as the No. 1 seed, the Eagles (14-3) showed plenty of moxie in the tightest spots of the fourth quarter.

The Eagles' Jalen Mills and Brandon Graham celebrate

The Eagles' Jalen Mills and Brandon Graham celebrate after the Falcons' Julio Jones cannot catch a touchdown pass during the second half of an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, in Philadelphia. Photo Credit: AP / Michael Perez

By The Associated Press @TomRock_Newsday
PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia’s defense staged a last-minute goal-line stand and Jake Elliott atoned for a missed extra point with three field goals as the Eagles beat the Atlanta Falcons 15-10 Saturday to move into the NFC championship game.

Despite being underdogs as the No. 1 seed, the Eagles (14-3) showed plenty of moxie in the tightest spots of the fourth quarter.

They stopped sixth-seeded Atlanta (11-7) after it got to the 9 with a first down, and then on fourth down from the 2 when Matt Ryan’s pass sailed over Julio Jones’ head in the end zone.

It was the first playoff win for Philadelphia since the 2008 season, and they will host either Minnesota or New Orleans for the conference title next Sunday.

The Falcons, who so memorably blew a 28-3 second-half lead in last year’s Super Bowl, won’t get a chance to atone for that defeat.

