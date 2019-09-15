Sunday Night Football: Eagles vs. Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons hosted the Philadelphia Eagles in a Week 2 Sunday Night Football matchup on Sept. 15, 2019, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Nelson Agholor runs after a catch against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL game on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Atlanta.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz runs out of the pocket as Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen defends during the first half of an NFL game on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Atlanta.

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones hits Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz during the first half of an NFL game on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Atlanta.

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Desmond Trufant celebrates an interception against Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz during the first half of an NFL game on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Atlanta.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan calls an audible during the first half of an NFL game on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Atlanta.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan throws against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of an NFL game on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Atlanta.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones blocks Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Sidney Jones during the first half of an NFL game on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Atlanta.

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Desmond Trufant hits Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Nelson Agholor during the first half of an NFL gameon Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Atlanta.

Atlanta Falcons strong safety Damontae Kazee hits Philadelphia Eagles running back Corey Clement during the first half of an NFL game on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Atlanta.

Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn speaks with umpire Butch Hannah during the first half of an NFL game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Atlanta.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz works in the pocket against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL gameon Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Atlanta.

Philadelphia Eagles running back Corey Clement runs against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL game on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Atlanta.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz works in the pocket as Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takkarist McKinley defends during the first half of an NFL game on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Atlanta.

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders bobbles a pitched ball against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL game on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Atlanta.

Quarterback Carson Wentz of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Atlanta.

Takkarist McKinley of the Atlanta Falcons warms up prior to an NFL game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Atlanta.

Running back Corey Clement of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Atlanta.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Mack Hollins fist bumps an Eagles fan after warming up before an NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Atlanta.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones enteres the fdield before the first half of an NFL game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Atlanta.

Cheerleaders for the Atlanta Falcons perform before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Atlanta.

Matt Ryan of the Atlanta Falcons puts his helmet on prior to an NFL game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Atlanta.

Matt Ryan of the Atlanta Falcons warms up prior to an NFL game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Atlanta.

Matt Ryan of the Atlanta Falcons speaks with Julio Jones prior to an NFL game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Atlanta.

The Atlanta Falcons mascot Freddie Falcon performs before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Atlanta.

Cheerleaders for the Atlanta Falcons perform before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Atlanta.