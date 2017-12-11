TODAY'S PAPER
Eagles QB Carson Wentz will miss rest of season with torn ACL

Philadelphia coach Doug Pederson says MVP favorite is out for rest of season and playoffs.

Carson Wentz #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles is escorted off the field at the end of the third quarter during the game against the Los Angeles Rams at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on December 10, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Jeff Gross

By The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — Eagles coach Doug Pederson has confirmed that star quarterback Carson Wentz has a torn left ACL and will miss rest of the season and playoffs.

Wentz, a favorite in the NFL MVP race, had an MRI on Monday that confirmed the severity of the injury. Wentz was hurt late in the third quarter at Los Angeles. Backup Nick Foles rallied the Eagles (11-2) to a win that secured the NFC East title and put them in first place in the conference with three games remaining.

The Eagles have overcome several key injuries and now have to move forward without their most indispensable player. Nine-time Pro Bowl left tackle Jason Peters, return specialist/running back Darren Sproles, star linebacker Jordan Hicks and special-teams captain Chris Maragos already went down for the season.

