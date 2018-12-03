Monday Night Football: Redskins vs. Eagles

TODAY'S PAPER
The Philadelphia Eagles host the Washington Redskins on Monday Night Football at Lincoln Financial Field.

Washington Redskins' Greg Stroman (37) is sent flying
Photo Credit: AP/Michael Perez

Washington Redskins' Greg Stroman (37) is sent flying by Philadelphia Eagles' Deiondre' Hall (36) as he returns a kick during the first half of a game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday in Philadelphia.

Washington Redskins quarterback Colt McCoy looks for a
Photo Credit: AP/Michael Perez

Washington Redskins quarterback Colt McCoy looks for a pass during the first half of a game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Eagles' Golden Tate celebrates after scoring a
Photo Credit: AP/Matt Rourke

Philadelphia Eagles' Golden Tate celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of a game against the Washington Redskins on Monday in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Eagles' Golden Tate (19) pulls in a
Photo Credit: AP/Matt Rourke

Philadelphia Eagles' Golden Tate (19) pulls in a touchdown against Washington Redskins' Greg Stroman (37) during the first half of a game on Monday in Philadelphia.

Washington Redskins' Colt McCoy (12) tries to avoid
Photo Credit: AP/Michael Perez

Washington Redskins' Colt McCoy (12) tries to avoid Philadelphia Eagles' Malcolm Jenkins (27) during the first half of a game Monday in Philadelphia.

Washington Redskins' Adrian Peterson (26) runs past Philadelphia
Photo Credit: AP/Michael Perez

Washington Redskins' Adrian Peterson (26) runs past Philadelphia Eagles' Kamu Grugier-Hill (54) and Sidney Jones (22) for a touchdown during the first half of a game Monday in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Eagles' Corey Clement tries to get past
Photo Credit: AP/Michael Perez

Philadelphia Eagles' Corey Clement tries to get past Washington Redskins' Fabian Moreau during the first half of a game Monday in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Eagles' Golden Tate, left, cannot hang onto
Photo Credit: AP/Michael Perez

Philadelphia Eagles' Golden Tate, left, cannot hang onto a pass against Washington Redskins' Zach Brown, center, and Mason Foster during the first half of a game Monday in Philadelphia.

A man dressed as Santa Claus is seen
Photo Credit: AP/Matt Rourke

A man dressed as Santa Claus is seen during the national anthem before a game between the Eagles and Redskins on Monday in Philadelphia.

Washington Redskins' Colt McCoy warms up before an
Photo Credit: AP/Matt Rourke

Washington Redskins' Colt McCoy warms up before a game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday in Philadelphia.

Washington Redskins players and staff stand for a
Photo Credit: AP/Matt Rourke

Washington Redskins players and staff stand for a moment of silence in honor of former President George H. W. Bush before a game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz warms up before an
Photo Credit: AP/Michael Perez

Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz warms up before a game against the Washington Redskins, Monday in Philadelphia.

