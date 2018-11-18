Eagles vs. Saints

The New Orleans Saints beat the Philadelphia Eagles, 48-7, on Sunday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) celebrates his touchdown pass to wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) in the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018.

New Orleans Saints defensive end Trey Hendrickson tries to drag down Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018.

Philadelphia Eagles running back Josh Adams eludes New Orleans Saints free safety Marcus Williams (43) on a touchdown carry in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) pulls in a touchdown reception between Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Rasul Douglas (32) and free safety Corey Graham (24) in the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018.

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (22) celebrates his touchdown with fans after jumping into the stands in the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, center, celebrates his touchdown pass to wide receiver Austin Carr, left, in the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018.

New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Demario Davis (56) celebrates a defensive stop in the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) high fives running back Mark Ingram after Ingram's touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) pulls in a touchdown reception in front of Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Rasul Douglas (32) in the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018.

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) celebrates his inteception with teammates in the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018.

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) celebrates his interception in the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018.

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore pulls in an interception on a pass intended for Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Nelson Agholor (13) in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) passes in the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Austin Carr pulls in a touchdown reception in the first half of an NFL football game as Philadelphia Eagles outside linebacker Nigel Bradham (53) and middle linebacker Jordan Hicks (58) cover in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) passes in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018.

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara is tackled on a carry in the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Austin Carr (80) celebrates his touchdown reception in the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018.

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (22) carries as Philadelphia Eagles free safety Corey Graham (24) tackles in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018.