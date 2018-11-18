TODAY'S PAPER
54° Good Afternoon
54° Good Afternoon
SportsFootball

Eagles vs. Saints

Print

The New Orleans Saints beat the Philadelphia Eagles, 48-7, on Sunday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) celebrates
Photo Credit: AP/Bill Feig

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) celebrates his touchdown pass to wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) in the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018.

New Orleans Saints defensive end Trey Hendrickson tries
Photo Credit: AP/Butch Dill

New Orleans Saints defensive end Trey Hendrickson tries to drag down Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018.

Philadelphia Eagles running back Josh Adams eludes New
Photo Credit: AP/Butch Dill

Philadelphia Eagles running back Josh Adams eludes New Orleans Saints free safety Marcus Williams (43) on a touchdown carry in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13)
Photo Credit: AP/Butch Dill

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) pulls in a touchdown reception between Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Rasul Douglas (32) and free safety Corey Graham (24) in the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018.

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (22)
Photo Credit: AP/Bill Feig

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (22) celebrates his touchdown with fans after jumping into the stands in the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, center, celebrates
Photo Credit: AP/Bill Feig

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, center, celebrates his touchdown pass to wide receiver Austin Carr, left, in the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018.

New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Demario Davis (56)
Photo Credit: AP/Bill Feig

New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Demario Davis (56) celebrates a defensive stop in the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13)
Photo Credit: AP/Bill Feig

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) high fives running back Mark Ingram after Ingram's touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13)
Photo Credit: AP/Bill Feig

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) pulls in a touchdown reception in front of Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Rasul Douglas (32) in the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018.

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) celebrates
Photo Credit: AP/Butch Dill

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) celebrates his inteception with teammates in the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018.

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) celebrates
Photo Credit: AP/Butch Dill

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) celebrates his interception in the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018.

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore pulls in
Photo Credit: AP/Butch Dill

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore pulls in an interception on a pass intended for Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Nelson Agholor (13) in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) passes
Photo Credit: AP/Butch Dill

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) passes in the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018.

Saints wide receiver Austin Carr pulls in a
Photo Credit: AP/Butch Dill

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Austin Carr pulls in a touchdown reception in the first half of an NFL football game as Philadelphia Eagles outside linebacker Nigel Bradham (53) and middle linebacker Jordan Hicks (58) cover in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) passes in
Photo Credit: AP/Gerald Herbert

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) passes in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018.

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara is
Photo Credit: AP/Gerald Herbert

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara is tackled on a carry in the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Austin Carr (80)
Photo Credit: AP/Bill Feig

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Austin Carr (80) celebrates his touchdown reception in the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018.

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (22)
Photo Credit: AP/Gerald Herbert

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (22) carries as Philadelphia Eagles free safety Corey Graham (24) tackles in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Keith Kirkwood (18)
Photo Credit: AP/Gerald Herbert

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Keith Kirkwood (18) celebrates his first down pass reception in the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018.

New York Sports

Giants tight end Evan Engram completes the pass Engram dealing with reduced role on offense
The Nets' Allen Crabbe goes to the hoop Crabbe, Allen shine despite Nets' loss to Clippers
Anders Lee #27 of the New York Islanders Anders Lee's Kancer Jam event raises more than $100G
Islanders goalie Thomas Greiss makes the save on Greiss gets an early hook as Islanders are Stars struck
Giants head coach Pat Shurmur and receiver Odell Glauber: Giant playoff run? Even Shurmur is excited
Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants Barkley breaks out for three touchdowns