PHILADELPHIA — Sunday was supposed to be the long-awaited postseason debut of the Eagles’ franchise quarterback.

It wound up being the even longer-awaited postseason debut of their backup quarterback.

Carson Wentz, who had been an injured spectator for his team’s past two playoff runs, including one that ended with a Super Bowl victory, started the wild-card game against the Seahawks but did not make it out of the first quarter. After scrambling and already ruled down, he took a hit to the back of the head from Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. There was no penalty called on the play.

Wentz remained in the game for the rest of the series, but wound up in the blue medical tent, then back in the locker room, and then in the concussion protocol by the start of the next possession.

His replacement?

Josh McCown, the 40-year-old who is with his ninth team (including a stint with the Jets in 2017-18) and, like Wentz, had never before appeared in a playoff game. His only opportunity to play in one was as a backup for the 2008 Panthers, and he didn’t get in the game.

While the Eagles have had luck riding backup passers in the postseason, McCown was no Nick Foles. The battered Eagles, who limped into the playoffs with a roster duct-taped together with practice-squadders and starters fighting through injuries, lost to the Seahawks, 17-9.

Seattle, the No. 5 seed that came inches away from being the No. 1 seed in a Week 17 loss to the 49ers, will play the No. 2 Packers in an NFC divisional-round game on Sunday.

Wentz lasted nine offensive snaps and completed 1 of 4 passes for 3 yards. McCown, who has been bouncing around the league so long he was the quarterback who handed off for Emmitt Smith’s final career touchdown and threw to Larry Fitzgerald for the receiver’s first, was able to rally a bit of hope for the somber and bitter crowd at Lincoln Financial Field. He opened the third quarter with a 32-yard pass to Zach Ertz and a deep throw to Greg Ward that drew a 20-yard pass interference flag. That led to a field goal and cut the Seahawks’ lead to 10-6 early in the period. The Seahawks responded with a touchdown on a 53-yard pass from Russell Wilson to D.K. Metcalf, though, to go ahead 17-6.

McCown finished the game 18-for-24 for 174 yards. He was sacked six times and ran for 23 yards on five carries.

The Eagles had two chances to tie the score late. They drove to the 24 trailing 17-9 with 6:21 left in the fourth quarter, but Miles Sanders dropped a swing pass from McCown on fourth-and-4 to turn it over on downs. With 3:56 left, McCown’s deep pass for Shelton Gibson — who was just signed off the Browns’ practice squad — drew a 39-yard pass interference penalty that brought them to the 13. After a sack, a short run and a short pass set up fourth-and-7 from the 10 at the two-minute warning, McCown was sacked with 1:56 remaining.

That last quarterback takedown was by Clowney, the very same player whose hit ushered McCown into the game some two and a half hours earlier.