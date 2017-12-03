TODAY'S PAPER
Sunday Night Football: Eagles vs. Seahawks

By Newsday.com  sports@newsday.com
The Seattle Seahawks hosted the Philadelphia Eagles in a Week 13 Sunday Night Football game on Dec. 3, 2017, at CenturyLink Field.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) gives a
Photo Credit: AP / Ted S. Warren

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) gives a pat to Alshon Jeffery before the team's NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in Seattle.

Seattle Seahawks' Michael Bennett (72) sits on the
Photo Credit: AP / Ted S. Warren

Seattle Seahawks' Michael Bennett (72) sits on the bench with several teammates during the singing of the national anthem, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in Seattle before the team's NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson warms up before
Photo Credit: AP / Ted S. Warren

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson warms up before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in Seattle.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson drops back to
Photo Credit: AP / Ted S. Warren

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson drops back to pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in Seattle.

Seattle Seahawks' Paul Richardson (10) carries the ball
Photo Credit: AP / John Froschauer

Seattle Seahawks' Paul Richardson (10) carries the ball as Philadelphia Eagles Nigel Bradham (53) and Ronald Darby (41) move in during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in Seattle.

Philadelphia Eagles' Kenjon Barner runs with the ball
Photo Credit: AP / John Froschauer

Philadelphia Eagles' Kenjon Barner runs with the ball as Seattle Seahawks' D.J. Alexander defends during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in Seattle.

Seattle Seahawks' Earl Thomas, left, gives chase to
Photo Credit: AP / Ted S. Warren

Seattle Seahawks' Earl Thomas, left, gives chase to Philadelphia Eagles' Corey Clement on a carry by Clement during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in Seattle.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) scrambles against
Photo Credit: AP / Ted S. Warren

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) scrambles against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in Seattle.

Philadelphia Eagles' Malcolm Jenkins (27) stands with teammates
Photo Credit: AP / John Froschauer

Philadelphia Eagles' Malcolm Jenkins (27) stands with teammates during the singing of the national anthem Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in Seattle before the team's NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks. During previous games this season, Jenkins raised his fist during the anthem.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz drops back to
Photo Credit: AP / Ted S. Warren

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz drops back to pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in Seattle.

Philadelphia Eagles' Jake Elliott, right, kicks a 26-yard
Photo Credit: AP / Ted S. Warren

Philadelphia Eagles' Jake Elliott, right, kicks a 26-yard field goal as Donnie Jones holds, against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in Seattle.

Seattle Seahawks' Jimmy Graham leaps to spike the
Photo Credit: AP / Ted S. Warren

Seattle Seahawks' Jimmy Graham leaps to spike the ball after scoring a touchdown on an 11-yard pass reception against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in Seattle.

Seattle Seahawks' Blair Walsh kicks a field goal
Photo Credit: AP / Ted S. Warren

Seattle Seahawks' Blair Walsh kicks a field goal against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in Seattle.

Seattle Seahawks running back Mike Davis (39) carries
Photo Credit: AP / Ted S. Warren

Seattle Seahawks running back Mike Davis (39) carries against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in Seattle.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) is sacked
Photo Credit: AP / John Froschauer

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) is sacked by Philadelphia Eagles' Brandon Graham as Nigel Bradham (53) moves in during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in Seattle.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, left, scrambles as
Photo Credit: AP / John Froschauer

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, left, scrambles as Philadelphia Eagles' Corey Graham (24) moves in during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in Seattle.

