PHILADELPHIA — Oh, they flew alright.

Around the field on defense, stifling the Vikings for most of the game and shutting them out after allowing a touchdown on the first drive of the game.

Up and down the field on offense, scoring three touchdowns on passes of 40 or more yards and putting up 456 yards of total offense with their backup quarterback and going 10-for-14 on third down against the NFL’s top-ranked defense.

And in about a week they’ll take off again, in a plane, bound for Minneapolis in search of a trophy that has eluded the franchise for more than a half century and a title that has been absent the franchise for 58 years.

The Eagles trounced the Vikings, 38-7, in the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday night, using a grit that earned them the No. 1 seed in the conference and the determination of a team that had been doubted since losing their starting quarterback on Dec. 10.

“This is very humbling and unbelievable,” said Foles, who was 26-for-33 for 352 yards and three touchdowns.

“I’m so happy for Nick . . . He stayed the course. We all believed in him,” Eagles coach Doug Pederson said.

The Eagles will face the Patriots in Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4 in Minneapolis. For the Eagles it will be their third trip to the big game. They lost Super Bowl XV to the Raiders and Super Bowl XXXIX to the Patriots.

The game was unofficially out of reach after the opening drive of the third quarter with a razzle-dazzle play. Foles handed off to Corey Clement, then took a flea flicker back from him before slinging a 41-yard touchdown pass down the left sideline to Torrey Smith to make it 31-7 with 10:05 left in the third. The Vikings’ last gasp at making it competitive came on fourth-and-goal from the 7. Instead of attempting a field goal to make it a three-touchdown game, the Vikings went for the end zone and Case Keenum’s pass for Adam Thielen was tipped in the air and initially ruled a score. Replays showed the ball bouncing off the grass, however, and the score was overturned with 6:21 left in the third.

The Eagles took the ball from there and drove 93 yards to score on a 5-yard touchdown pass to Alshon Jeffery that made it 38-7 with 14:10 left in the game.

The Eagles took advantage of two Vikings turnovers and scored 10 points in the final 1:09 of the second quarter to hit halftime with a 24-7 advantage.

Patrick Robinson scored the first Eagles touchdown when he picked off a pass and returned it 50 yards for the score to tie it at 7 with 6:26 left in the first quarter. Chris Long hit Case Keenum’s arm to alter the pass and Robinson caught it in front of his own bench before cutting across the field and scoring at the opposite pylon.

The Eagles drove 75 yards on 12 plays, converting a pair of third downs with passes to Zach Ertz, and taking a 14-7 lead on LeGarrette Blount’s 11-yard touchdown run. Blount ran over safety Andrew Sendejo at the 5 before rumbling into the end zone with 13:37 left in the second.

The Vikings were moving the ball effectively when a series of mistakes doomed them. They ran 10 plays to drive to the Eagles’ 16 and seemed poised to cut into the lead if not tie the score, but Keenum was sacked by Derek Bennett and fumbled the ball. Long recovered it for the Eagles at the 24 with 3:16 left.

The Vikings had a chance to get a three-and-out just under the two-minute warning on a short screen pass, but Clement spun out of a tackle attempt by Anthony Barr to convert a first down. That sparked a drive that ended with Nick Foles launching a 53-yard pass to Alshon Jeffery with 1:09 left. Foles was under pressure — Everson Griffen had a grip on his shoulder — but slid to his left before chucking the pass. Jeffery was wide open with star Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes on the bench.

The Vikings punted with 29 seconds left in the half, giving the Eagles plenty of time to tack on some points. Foles hit three straight passes — to Blount for 11, to Ertz for 26, and to Blount again for 13 — to get to the 20 with four seconds left. From there Jake Elliott kicked a 38-yard field goal as time expired to make it 24-7.