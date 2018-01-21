TODAY'S PAPER
NFC Championship Game: Eagles vs. Vikings

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
The Philadelphia Eagles host the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Eagles' Timmy Jernigan reacts after stopping the
Photo Credit: AP / Patrick Semansky

Philadelphia Eagles' Timmy Jernigan reacts after stopping the Minnesota Vikings on a third down play during the first half of the NFL football NFC championship game Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Eagles' Kamu Grugier-Hill breaks up a pass
Photo Credit: AP / Matt Slocum

Philadelphia Eagles' Kamu Grugier-Hill breaks up a pass intended for Philadelphia Eagles' Brent Celek during the first half of the NFL football NFC championship game Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, in Philadelphia.

Case Keenum #7 of the Minnesota Vikings reacts
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Mitchell Leff

Case Keenum #7 of the Minnesota Vikings reacts after throwing a first quarter touchdown to Kyle Rudolph (not pictured) against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 21, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Kyle Rudolph #82 of the Minnesota Vikings scores
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Abbie Parr

Kyle Rudolph #82 of the Minnesota Vikings scores a first quarter touchdown reception past Najee Goode #52 of the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 21, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Patrick Robinson #21 of the Philadelphia Eagles returns
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Mitchell Leff

Patrick Robinson #21 of the Philadelphia Eagles returns an interception for a touchdown during the first quarter past Jerick McKinnon #21 of the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 21, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Case Keenum stretches between plays
Photo Credit: AP / Patrick Semansky

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Case Keenum stretches between plays during the first half of the NFL football NFC championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Eagles fans cheer on their team in
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Mitchell Leff

Philadelphia Eagles fans cheer on their team in the NFC Championship game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lincoln Financial Field on January 21, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer watches from
Photo Credit: AP / Matt Rourke

Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer watches from the sidelines during the first half of the NFL football NFC championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, in Philadelphia.

Jalen Mills #31 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Abbie Parr

Jalen Mills #31 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates a first quarter touchdown by teammate Patrick Robinson (not pictured) against the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 21, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Zygi Wilf owner of the Minnesota Vikings looks
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Mitchell Leff

Zygi Wilf owner of the Minnesota Vikings looks on during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 21, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Jalen Mills #31 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Abbie Parr

Jalen Mills #31 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates a first quarter touchdown by teammate Patrick Robinson (not pictured) against the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 21, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Nick Foles #9 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Abbie Parr

Nick Foles #9 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates a second quarter touchdown by teammate LeGarrette Blount (not pictured) against the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 21, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Malcolm Jenkins #27 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Mitchell Leff

Malcolm Jenkins #27 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 21, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Philadelphia Eagles' Patrick Robinson (21) is congratulated after
Photo Credit: AP / Matt Rourke

Philadelphia Eagles' Patrick Robinson (21) is congratulated after intercepting a pass and returning it for a touchdown during the first half of the NFL football NFC championship game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, in Philadelphia.

Patrick Robinson #21 of the Philadelphia Eagles returns
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Mitchell Leff

Patrick Robinson #21 of the Philadelphia Eagles returns an interception for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 21, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

A Philadelphia Eagles fan cheers on their team
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Mitchell Leff

A Philadelphia Eagles fan cheers on their team in the NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on January 21, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Minnesota Vikings' Case Keenum walks back to the
Photo Credit: AP / Matt Slocum

Minnesota Vikings' Case Keenum walks back to the bench after an incomplete pass on third down during the first half of the NFL football NFC championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, in Philadelphia.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Case Keenum throws during the
Photo Credit: AP / Matt Slocum

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Case Keenum throws during the first half of the NFL football NFC championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, in Philadelphia.

