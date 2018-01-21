NFC Championship Game: Eagles vs. Vikings

The Philadelphia Eagles host the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Eagles' Timmy Jernigan reacts after stopping the Minnesota Vikings on a third down play during the first half of the NFL football NFC championship game Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Eagles' Kamu Grugier-Hill breaks up a pass intended for Philadelphia Eagles' Brent Celek during the first half of the NFL football NFC championship game Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, in Philadelphia.

Case Keenum #7 of the Minnesota Vikings reacts after throwing a first quarter touchdown to Kyle Rudolph (not pictured) against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 21, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Kyle Rudolph #82 of the Minnesota Vikings scores a first quarter touchdown reception past Najee Goode #52 of the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 21, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Patrick Robinson #21 of the Philadelphia Eagles returns an interception for a touchdown during the first quarter past Jerick McKinnon #21 of the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 21, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Case Keenum stretches between plays during the first half of the NFL football NFC championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Eagles fans cheer on their team in the NFC Championship game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lincoln Financial Field on January 21, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer watches from the sidelines during the first half of the NFL football NFC championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, in Philadelphia.

Jalen Mills #31 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates a first quarter touchdown by teammate Patrick Robinson (not pictured) against the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 21, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Zygi Wilf owner of the Minnesota Vikings looks on during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 21, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Nick Foles #9 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates a second quarter touchdown by teammate LeGarrette Blount (not pictured) against the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 21, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Malcolm Jenkins #27 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 21, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Philadelphia Eagles' Patrick Robinson (21) is congratulated after intercepting a pass and returning it for a touchdown during the first half of the NFL football NFC championship game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, in Philadelphia.

Patrick Robinson #21 of the Philadelphia Eagles returns an interception for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 21, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

A Philadelphia Eagles fan cheers on their team in the NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on January 21, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Minnesota Vikings' Case Keenum walks back to the bench after an incomplete pass on third down during the first half of the NFL football NFC championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, in Philadelphia.