Eagles coach Doug Pederson says he wanted to go to White House

Trump rescinded his invitation and instead turned the ceremony for the Eagles on Tuesday into his own brief "Celebration of America" after it became clear most players weren't going to show up. 

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson speaks to the media before practice at the NFL football team's facility on Wednesday in Philadelphia. Photo Credit: AP/Matt Slocum

PHILADELPHIA — Eagles coach Doug Pederson says he was looking forward to going to the White House to be recognized as Super Bowl champions but he wouldn’t further discuss a visit that was canceled by President Donald Trump.

Pederson spoke to reporters for about eight minutes on Wednesday before the team held one of its scheduled practices and repeatedly made clear he didn’t want to discuss details of the trip’s breakdown. He declined to provide information on how things escalated to the White House accusing players of abandoning their fans by deciding to not attend.

Trump rescinded his invitation late Monday and instead turned the ceremony for the Eagles on Tuesday into his own brief “Celebration of America” after it became clear most players weren’t going to show up. Trump tied the dispute to his criticism of players who have kneeled during the national anthem to protest racism and police brutality, even though no Eagles players kneeled for the song during the 2017 season.

Pederson says the team is united and plans to move on from the issue.

By The Associated Press

